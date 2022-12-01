Fingerprints to become comprehensive biometric system provider for PC market by adding MCU to portfolio

Fingerprint Cards AB (Fingerprints™) is developing a microcontroller unit (MCU), expanding and augmenting the company’s customer offerings in biometric sensors and associated algorithms and software. This will enable Fingerprints to offer PC makers a complete biometric system, consisting of a fingerprint sensor and an MCU. In parallel, the company is also developing two new fingerprint sensors in different shapes, optimized for PC requirements.



Fingerprints’ MCU development project is endorsed by the company’s key PC customers, as total system ownership by Fingerprints will allow for better overall system performance. Other benefits include cost optimization, reduced margin stacking and increased supply chain control.

Adding a customized MCU to the portfolio will further refine Fingerprints’ biometric Match-on-Chip PC solution, which was added to Microsoft’s approved vendor list (AVL) for Windows Hello Enhanced Sign-in Security earlier this year. Fingerprints’ biometric PC solution is offered in two different versions. In PCs intended for private use, biometric authentication usually occurs in the computer’s CPU, so-called Match-on-Host. In enterprise computers, it is much more common to use so-called Match-on-Chip, which is even more secure since the biometric data is stored on a separate MCU.

Match-on-Chip solutions for business computers have a higher average selling price (ASP) and currently account for about half of our addressable market in the PC area. Fingerprints expects the Match-on-Chip segment to increase its share of the market because of new requirements from Microsoft, expected to come into force during 2023 and entailing that Match-on-Chip will become a prerequisite for suppliers of biometric solutions for Windows Hello Enhanced Sign-in Security.

“Developing our own MCU is a significant step for Fingerprints, as it will create additional customer value. Offering a comprehensive Match-on-Chip biometric system solution allows us to optimize system performance and cost structure. The primary market is the PC segment, but there are other interesting applications in access control and IoT systems. We expect to start customer engagements during the second half of 2023”, says Haiyuan Bu, President Mobile, PC & Access China at Fingerprints.

