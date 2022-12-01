Xtract One Completes Name Change from Patriot One Technologies

TORONTO, Dec. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Xtract One Technologies Inc. (TSX: XTRA) (OTCQX: XTRAF) (FRANKFURT: 0PL) (“Xtract One” or the “Company”), a leading technology-driven threat detection and patron screening solutions company, is pleased to announce that it has changed its name from “Patriot One Technologies Inc.” to “Xtract One Technologies Inc.”.



The Company’s common shares now trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the new ticker symbol “XTRA” and on the OTCQX under the new ticker symbol “XTRAF”. The Company’s symbol “0PL” on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange in Germany remains the same. The new CUSIP of the common shares is 98422Q106 and the new ISIN is CA98422Q1063. The new CUSIP of the Company’s warrants issued in connection with the prospectus supplement dated March 14, 2022 is 98422Q114 and the new ISIN is CA98422Q1147.

The name change reflects the Company’s people-first ethos, applying the power of proprietary AI in the development of integrated security solutions to deliver exceptional patron experiences, safer environments, and informed operational insights while addressing the complex needs of customers and stakeholder communities.

Serving arenas and stadiums, ticket venues and attractions, casinos, workplaces, and schools, Xtract One’s AI-powered patron screening security solutions allow users to extract critical insights and threats from one central platform. More specifically, Xtract One analyzes thousands of data points to generate the “one” critical insight that enables their customers to provide a safe, secure, efficient, and effective patron entry experience.

“As our company has grown and matured, we have continually refined our products to become more people-centric, supporting building operators and their patrons,” said Peter Evans, CEO of Xtract One. “Rather than changing our company’s focus, this rebranding takes our commitments and aspirations even further by doubling down on our products and services that help create safe spaces without compromising the patron experience.”

To learn more, visit www.xtractone.com.

About Xtract One

Xtract One Technologies is a leading technology-driven threat detection and security solution leveraging AI to provide seamless and secure patron access control experiences. The Company makes unobtrusive threat detection systems that enable venue building operators to prioritize and deliver improved patron experiences while providing unprecedented safety. Xtract One’s innovative multi-sensor Gateway product enables companies to covertly screen for weapons at points of entry without disrupting the flow of traffic. Its AI-based Xtract Vision allows venue and building operators to identify weapons and other threats inside and outside of facilities, and Xtract One Insights provides valuable intelligence for optimizing operations. For more information, visit www.xtractone.com or connect on LinkedIn , Twitter , and Facebook .

