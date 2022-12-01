Outlook Therapeutics® to Participate in the Cantor Fitzgerald Medical & Aesthetic Dermatology, Ophthalmology & Medtech Conference

ISELIN, N.J., Dec. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: OTLK), a biopharmaceutical company working to develop and launch the first FDA-approved ophthalmic formulation of bevacizumab for use in retinal indications, today announced that Russ Trenary, President and Chief Executive Officer of Outlook Therapeutics, will participate in a panel discussion titled, “Take A Look At What's In Store For Wet AMD & Related Diabetic Eye Diseases,” at the Cantor Fitzgerald Medical & Aesthetic Dermatology, Ophthalmology & Medtech Conference on Thursday, December 8, 2022 at 2:45 PM ET.



In addition to the panel presentation, management will be available to participate in in-person one-on-one meetings with qualified members of the investor community who are registered to attend the conference.

The panel discussion is open to those who are registered to attend the event. Please contact your Cantor representative for more information.

About Outlook Therapeutics, Inc.

Outlook Therapeutics is a biopharmaceutical company working to develop and launch ONS-5010/ LYTENAVA™ (bevacizumab-vikg) as the first FDA-approved ophthalmic formulation of bevacizumab for use in retinal indications, including wet AMD, DME and BRVO. The FDA accepted Outlook Therapeutics’ BLA submission for ONS-5010 to treat wet AMD with a PDUFA goal date of August 29, 2023. The submission is supported by Outlook Therapeutics’ wet AMD clinical program, which consists of three clinical trials: NORSE ONE, NORSE TWO, and NORSE THREE. If ONS-5010 ophthalmic bevacizumab is approved, Outlook Therapeutics expects to commercialize it as the first and only FDA-approved ophthalmic formulation of bevacizumab for use in treating retinal diseases in the United States, United Kingdom, Europe, Japan, and other markets. For more information, please visit www.outlooktherapeutics.com.

CONTACTS:

Media Inquiries:

Anna Army

Account Supervisor

LaVoie Health Science

T: 617-351-0246

aarmy@lavoiehealthscience.com

Investor Inquiries:

Jenene Thomas

Chief Executive Officer

JTC Team, LLC

T: 833.475.8247

OTLK@jtcir.com