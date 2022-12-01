Progress One of 9 Massachusetts-based Businesses with Critical Mass of Women Directors and Executive Officers

The Boston Club Releases Results of 2022 Census of Women Directors and Executive Officers of Massachusetts Public Companies

BURLINGTON, Mass., Dec. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Progress (Nasdaq: PRGS), the trusted provider of application development and infrastructure software, today announced its inclusion in “The 2022 Census of Women Directors and Executive Officers of Massachusetts Public Companies” as one of only nine companies with “critical mass of Women Directors and Executive Officers.” Progress is one of the 100 largest Massachusetts-based public companies evaluated for the number of women in Board of Director and Executive Officer positions.



Celebrating its 20th anniversary, titled “Onward & Upward,” The Boston Club census is based on company net revenue as reported by the Boston Business Journal and data drawn from company filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) as of June 30, 2022. Progress is one of only nine companies with a “critical mass of Women Directors and Executive Officers”. This means that each of the nine companies has at least three women directors and three women executive officers.

“Our inaugural report revealed that women held just 9% of board seats at the 100 largest public companies in Massachusetts. In 2022, women--including women of color--now constitute nearly 30% of all directors,” said Lisa Prior, President, The Boston Club. “While this is a significant achievement, there’s still much work to be done and we look forward to working with organizations such as Progress to continue to enable change and achieve gender parity.”

Success in business requires more than delivering the best products and making customers successful—it requires driving social justice and economic equality for all. For Progress, that means building an inclusive culture, having equity and fairness throughout the business and supporting our global community. Progress’ people-centric culture and corporate social responsibility (CSR) program have earned the company top marks from some of the most notable organizations in the world, including The Boston Club.

“We are delighted to have been highlighted by The Boston Club on its select list of large Massachusetts companies with a critical mass of Women Directors and Executive Officers,” said Yogesh Gupta, CEO, Progress. “We’re proud of our track record on inclusion and diversity, and Progress will continue to lead in this arena. And we thank The Boston Club for their work on gender parity.”

