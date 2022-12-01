JPMorgan ETFs (Ireland) ICAV: Dividend Declaration

DUBLIN, Ireland, Dec. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

JPMorgan ETFs (Ireland) ICAV

RE: Dividends

The Directors of JPMorgan ETFs (Ireland) ICAV (the "Company") wish to announce the following dividends which are ex dividend as of the 08 December 2022, record date as of the 09 December 2022 & payment date is the 09 January 2023:

   
Share Class DescriptionISINPer Share Rate
JPM USD ULTRA-SHORT INCOME UCITS ETF - USD (Dist)IE00BDFC6Q910.198700
JPM USD EMERGING MARKETS SOVEREIGN BOND UCITS ETF - GBP Hedged (Dist)IE00BJLTWS020.231600
JPM USD EMERGING MARKETS SOVEREIGN BOND UCITS ETF - USD (Dist)IE00BDFC6G930.347500
JPM GBP ULTRA-SHORT INCOME UCITS ETF - GBP (Dist)IE00BD9MMG790.167600
JPM BETABUILDERS UK GILT 1-5 YR UCITS ETF - GBP (Dist)IE00BD9MMC320.094500
JPM RMB ULTRA - SHORT INCOME UCITS ETF - USD (DIST)IE00BMDV74610.093500


Enquiries:  
   
Matheson Yvonne Lappin
  Phone: +353 1 232 2000

