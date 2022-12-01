Clip Money is Here for Retailers Beyond Black Friday With Next Gen Cash Deposit Solution

BOSTON, Dec. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Clip Money, Inc. (Clip) (TSXV:CLIP) (OTCQB:CLPMF) is a first-to-market cash deposit solution that brings convenient, cost-effective financial services to retailers.



Holiday shopping got off to a strong start despite inflation and recession concerns. Black Friday saw more than 122 million people visit brick-and-mortar stores over the holiday weekend, up 17% according to the National Retail Federation. Retailers expect in-store shopping to be steadily busy throughout December. Clip, as a result, is focused on supporting retailers so that they, in turn, can deliver exceptional customer service over the holiday season.

Clip’s network of secure self-service deposit boxes are conveniently located in common areas of malls and large retailers where business customers can quickly and safely deposit cash.

International Restaurant Management Group (IRMG), with over 150 restaurants under management whose brands include Burger King, Popeyes, Kelly’s Cajun Grill, and Suki Hana, amongst others have been using Clip. Regarding the ClipApp, Matthew Lau, Chief Technology Officer says:

“Clip Money will gift time back to our managers and our back office this Holiday season. Their easy-to-use dashboard and app provide accountability in real time. It reduces lengthy trips to the bank so all parties can focus on the business.”

“It is Clip’s sincere privilege to alleviate some of the holiday stresses our retail customers will face this season while providing a safe and convenient service for cash deposits,” said Joseph Arrage, Clip founder and CEO.

Additional Clip features benefiting businesses include:

Bank-Agnostic: The Clip network is bank-agnostic, so businesses can make their deposits to existing bank accounts in convenient, accessible locations via a ClipDrop.

The Clip network is bank-agnostic, so businesses can make their deposits to existing bank accounts in convenient, accessible locations via a ClipDrop. Open All Day : Deposits can be made any time during retail hours by designated retail store managers or employees.

: Deposits can be made any time during retail hours by designated retail store managers or employees. Quick Access to Funds : Retailers receive next business day credit for their deposits which improves cash flow.

: Retailers receive next business day credit for their deposits which improves cash flow. There’s an App for That: The intuitive ClipApp empowers businesses to manage cash seamlessly with real time visibility to track transaction history and reconcile daily deposits, instant deposit notifications, collect analytics, and manage personnel using the Clip system.

To learn more, please visit www.clipmoney.com , and for a full list of locations, visit https://clipmoney.com/locations .

ABOUT CLIP

Clip Money, Inc. (TSXV:CLIP) (OTCQB:CLPMF) is an infrastructure enabled Fintech that provides the fastest and easiest way for businesses to make deposits securely to their current business bank account through a national network of smart drop box locations in malls, big box stores, and grocery chains. Clip Money, Inc. improves the business deposit experience through transformational digital and mobile enabled platform services. In 2022, Clip announced strategic collaborations with Staples US Retail (“Staples”) , Brookfield Properties , BentallGreenOak (BGO) , Simon® (NYSE:SPG) with additional announcements pending.

For further information, please contact:

Joseph Arrage

Chief Executive Officer

IR@clipmoney.com

tel: 844-593-2547