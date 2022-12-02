Stokrotka retail chain, controlled by Maxima Grupė, has finalised the takeover of 13 stores

English Lithuanian

Stokrotka, a Polish retail grocery chain, belonging to Maxima Grupė, has finalised the acquisition of a local chain of grocery stores operating in the Masovian Voivodship, as announced on the 1 July 2022 upon the signing of the agreement.

Stokrotka has received the unconditional antitrust approval and other conditions were fulfilled by the parties, allowing the takeover of 13 stores. As a result, the list of Stokrotka stores has expanded by 13 new locations and the process of adapting them to operate under the Stokrotka brand has started.

Stokrotka is a Polish grocery retail chain which belongs to Maxima Grupė since 2018. At the end of 2021 it operated over 800 own and franchised stores.

Additional information

MAXIMA GRUPĖ operates the MAXIMA (in the Baltics), STOKROTKA (in Poland), T-MARKET (in Bulgaria) retail stores and BARBORA, an online grocery store operating in the Baltics and Poland.

MAXIMA GRUPĖ is part of the Vilniaus prekyba group of companies. Vilniaus prekyba, through other subsidiaries, manages investments in retail and pharmacy chains and real estate development and rental companies in the Baltic States, Sweden, Poland and Bulgaria.

