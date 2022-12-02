2 December 2022

WisdomTree Multi Asset Issuer Public Limited Company

Programme for the issuance of Collateralised ETP Securities

Splits of the Collateralised ETP Securities of the following classes

WisdomTree WTI Crude 3x Daily Leveraged

WisdomTree S&P 500 3x Daily Leveraged

WisdomTree Brent Crude Oil 3x Daily Leveraged

WisdomTree Palladium 2x Daily Leveraged

Terms used in this announcement and not otherwise defined bear the same meanings as where used in the prospectus of the Issuer dated 9 August 2022 for the programme for the issuance of Collateralised ETP Securities.

Introduction

WisdomTree Multi Asset Issuer Public Limited Company (the “Issuer”) announces that pursuant to Condition 17.2, it will be effecting splits (the “Splits”) at the close of business on the 16 December 2022 of the following classes of Collateralised exchange traded product (“ETP”) Securities (the “Affected Securities”):

ETP Security Exchange Exchange Ticker ISIN SEDOL WKN NAV per ETP Security (US$, as of 1/12/2022) Ratio



(in words) Ratio



(in numbers) WisdomTree WTI Crude 3x Daily Leveraged







London Stock Exchange 3LOI







IE00BMTM6B32











BMF74F2







A3GM4L















521.8776269















Ten















10







London Stock Exchange 3OIL BMTM6B3 Borsa Italiana 3OIL BMF74G3 WisdomTree S&P 500 3x Daily Leveraged











London Stock Exchange 3LUS







IE00B7Y34M31











B921069







A1VBKR



















1007.2311096



















Twenty



















20











London Stock Exchange 3USL B7Y34M3 Borsa Italiana 3USL BD3CT06 Xetra US9L BZB1XR4 WisdomTree Brent Crude Oil 3x Daily Leveraged







London Stock Exchange 3BLR







IE00BMTM6D55







BMF74Q3







A3GM4K















658.8509508















Thirteen















13







London Stock Exchange 3BRL BMTM6D5 Borsa Italiana 3BRL BMF74R4 WisdomTree Palladium 2x Daily Leveraged



London Stock Exchange 2PAL



IE00B94QLN63



B94QLN6



A1ZHVL







205.7485584







Four







4



Borsa Italiana 2PAL BD3CTK6

The Splits will apply to all registered holders of the Affected Securities on the relevant shareholder register after the close of business on Friday 16 December 2022 (the “Record Date”). The Record Date is the last cum, and is the last day of trading for the Affected Securities before the Splits. All registered holders of the Affected Securities at close of business on the Record Date will be affected by the Splits.

After the close of business on the Record Date, the Splits will be processed and the ratios outlined above will be applied to the Affected Securities. Trading in the split securities of each class will commence on Monday 19 December 2022.

The date of liquidation of the last cum (i.e. when the trades settle from the last date before the Splits were effected) is T+2, being Tuesday 20 December 2022.

The price and principal amount of an investor’s holding of any class of Affected Securities will change as a result of the Splits. The value of an investor’s holding of any class of Affected Securities will not be affected by the Splits.

Please note that there could be delays in your broker, custodian or intermediary reflecting the Splits in their books and records. Please discuss this with them if you have any concerns.

Impact on Security Identifiers

The ISINs, WKNs and SEDOLs of the Affected Securities of each class will not be impacted by the Splits. Exchange codes and tickers are also expected to remain unchanged.

Please note that it may take some time before the new price and number of Affected Securities resulting from the Splits are reflected in your position. Please discuss this with broker, custodian or intermediary if you have any concerns.

Legal Basis

The Issuer is permitted to conduct the Splits pursuant to Condition 17.2 of the Affected Securities as set out in the Prospectus of the Issuer.

The Splits will be documented and implemented pursuant to an amendment to the Supplemental Trust Deed in respect of each class made between the Trustee, the Manager and the Issuer. This is pursuant to Condition 15.2(A)(2).

Further information

This announcement contains information only and does not require any action to be taken.

For further information, please refer to the Splits FAQ on our website at www.wisdomtree.eu or contact Europesupport@wisdomtree.com or contact your broker, custodian or other intermediary.