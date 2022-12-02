VILNIAUS BALDAI AB annual audited information for the year 2022

Please find the attached VILNIAUS BALDAI AB audited consolidated and company's financial statements for the year 2022 ended 31 August 2022 with independent auditor's report.
Enclosed:
1. Confirmation of responsible persons;
2. Independent auditor's report, consolidated annual report, consolidated and company's financial statements for the year 2022 ended 31 August 2022.
Additional information:
General manager
Jonas Krutinis
Phone No: +370 5 2525700
Attachments
- VILNIAUS BALDAI AB consolidated and companys financial statements for the FY22 ended 31 August 2022
