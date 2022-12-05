15/2022・Trifork Holding AG – Financial Calendar 2023

| Source: Trifork Holding AG Trifork Holding AG

Schindellegi, SWITZERLAND

          

Company announcement no. 15/2022
Schindellegi, Switzerland – 5 December 2022

Trifork Holding AG - Financial Calendar 2023

Trifork Holding AG today publishes its financial calendar for 2023:

  
Annual report 202228 February 2023
Annual General Meeting 2023  12 April 2023
Q1 2023 report3 May 2023
Q2 / Half year 2023 report17 August 2023
Q3 2023 report31 October 2023

          

The financial reports are expected to be released at 07:00 am (CET) on the dates listed above. They will be available on investor.trifork.com immediately after their release. A conference call will be scheduled to take place later on each reporting date.

For further information, please contact:
Kristian Dollerup, Head Investor Relations, kdo@trifork.com, phone +41 76 561 1256

  

About Trifork  
Trifork is a global NextGen IT company that develops innovative software solutions in collaboration with its customers. The company has more than 1,000 employees, across 62 business units, with offices in 12 countries in Europe and the USA, and works in six business areas: Digital Health, FinTech, Smart Building, Cloud Operations, Cyber Protection and Smart Enterprise. Trifork’s research and development takes place in Trifork Labs, where Trifork continuously co-invests and develops technology start-up companies. Trifork is behind the brand, GOTO, which runs a global tech community with over 38.5 million views on YouTube.

 

Attachment


Tags

Trifork Group Trifork

Attachments

CA. Trifork financial calendar 2023