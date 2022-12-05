15/2022・Trifork Holding AG – Financial Calendar 2023

Company announcement no. 15/2022
Schindellegi, Switzerland – 5 December 2022
Trifork Holding AG - Financial Calendar 2023
Trifork Holding AG today publishes its financial calendar for 2023:
|Annual report 2022
|28 February 2023
|Annual General Meeting 2023
|12 April 2023
|Q1 2023 report
|3 May 2023
|Q2 / Half year 2023 report
|17 August 2023
|Q3 2023 report
|31 October 2023
The financial reports are expected to be released at 07:00 am (CET) on the dates listed above. They will be available on investor.trifork.com immediately after their release. A conference call will be scheduled to take place later on each reporting date.
For further information, please contact:
Kristian Dollerup, Head Investor Relations, kdo@trifork.com, phone +41 76 561 1256
About Trifork
Trifork is a global NextGen IT company that develops innovative software solutions in collaboration with its customers. The company has more than 1,000 employees, across 62 business units, with offices in 12 countries in Europe and the USA, and works in six business areas: Digital Health, FinTech, Smart Building, Cloud Operations, Cyber Protection and Smart Enterprise. Trifork’s research and development takes place in Trifork Labs, where Trifork continuously co-invests and develops technology start-up companies. Trifork is behind the brand, GOTO, which runs a global tech community with over 38.5 million views on YouTube.
