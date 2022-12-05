Mendus AB: Mendus to participate in upcoming conferences in December 2022 and January 2023

Mendus AB (“Mendus” publ; IMMU.ST), a biopharmaceutical company focused on immunotherapies addressing tumor recurrence, today announced its participation in the following upcoming investor and industry conferences:
64th Annual Society of Hematology Annual Meeting
New Orleans, LA, USA, December 8-12, 2022
Updated results from the Phase 2 ADVANCE Il clinical trial will be presented in an oral presentation on December 12. In addition, the company will present immunomonitoring data in a separate poster presentation on December 10. Members of Mendus’ leadership team, Business Development and R&D will be at the ASH Annual Meeting.
https://www.hematology.org/meetings/annual-meeting
JP Morgan Healthcare Conference Week
San Francisco, CA, USA, January 9-12, 2023
Members of Mendus’ leadership team and Business Development team will be in San Francisco during the JPM Annual Healthcare Meeting 2023.
https://jpmhealthcareconference.com/
Redeye Fight Cancer Day 2023
Virtual, January 19, 2023
Erik Manting, CEO of Mendus, will give a presentation and update on Mendus followed by a Q&A session.
