Gatos Silver Shareholder Alert: Should Management be Held Accountable for Shareholder Losses? Contact Johnson Fistel for More Information

SAN DIEGO, Dec. 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Johnson Fistel, LLP is investigating potential claims on behalf of Gatos Silver, Inc. (“Gatos” or the “Company”) (NYSE: GATO) against certain of its officers and directors.

If you are a current, long-term shareholder of Gatos shares you may have standing to hold Gatos harmless from the alleged harm caused by the Company's officers and directors by making them personally responsible. You may also be able to assist in reforming the Company's corporate governance to prevent future wrongdoing.

If you are a long-term shareholder and have continuously held Gatos shares since 2020, you can click or copy and paste the link below in a browser to join this action:

https://www.johnsonfistel.com/investigations/gatos-silver-gato

What is Johnson Fistel investigating? Recently a class action complaint had been filed against Gatos. The class action lawsuit alleges that the Registration Statement and defendants throughout the Class Period made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about Gatos business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, defendants failed to disclose to investors that: (i) the technical report for Gatos primary mine, the Cerro Los Gatos deposit, contained certain errors; (ii) among other things, the mineral reserves had been overestimated by as much as 50%; and (iii) as a result, defendants' positive statements about Gatos business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

If you are interested in learning more about the investigation, please contact lead analyst Jim Baker (jimb@johnsonfistel.com) at 619-814-4471. If emailing, please include a phone number.

