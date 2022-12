English Estonian

Change in the composition of AS PRFoods audit committee

Mairi Paiste has submitted her resignation from the position of member of AS PRFoods audit committee, which shall enter into force 01.12.2022. At the moment, the Supervisory Board of AS PRFoods has decided to continue with a two-member audit committee from the mentioned date but is looking for an additional third member.





Indrek Kasela

AS PRFoods

Member of the Management Board

Phone: +372 452 1470

investor@prfoods.ee

www.prfoods.ee