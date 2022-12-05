English French

Atos opens New Global Delivery Center in Cairo

Prime Minister along with the Minister of Communications & IT witness signing agreement between Atos and Egypt’s ITIDA to expand Atos’ operations in Egypt

The new GDC provides cutting-edge, best-in-class digital services to clients across the globe

Cairo, Egypt - December 5, 2022 - Atos today announces the opening of its new Global Delivery Center (GDC) facility in Cairo, Egypt concluded in a formal signing ceremony together with the Egyptian Prime Minister, Mr. Mostafa Kamal Madbouly, and Egypt’s Minister of Communications and Information Technology, Dr. Amr Talaat.

With this new GDC, Atos reinforces its presence in the Middle East and Africa and its commitment to both regional and global clients. This new GDC will boost its offshore delivery capability in addition to enabling it to explore business prospects from the wider region.

Egypt produces 100,000 IT graduates each year, with a diverse, gender-balanced workforce. Over 80% of its young working population are fluent in languages such as Arabic, English, French and German. Egypt was also ranked the 4th most pandemic-resilient country, solidifying its position as one of the world’s best delivery locations1.

Leveraging Egypt’s diverse and skilled workforce and strong support from the Ministry of Communications and IT, Atos aims to provide cutting-edge, best-in-class digital services to its clients across the globe. It offers a full range of services, including digital workplace, application development, automated testing, project management, analytics and database, mainframe, server and infrastructure support to its clients with competitive pricing.

Dr. Amr Talaat, Egypt’s Minister of Communications and Information Technology endorsed the agreement inked with Atos which comes amongst several agreements with 29 multinational companies, creating over 34 thousand jobs directed towards exports through 35 global delivery centers with export value worth USD 1 billion annually. “These agreements reflect Egypt’s conducive business environment and multinationals’ confidence in our qualified local talent,” Talaat commented.

H.E. Talaat underlined Egypt’s potential to become the next big hub for digital and high-end services, thanks to the constant efforts made to boost Egypt’s competitiveness in the offshoring industry. “With its unique central location at the crossroads between 3 continents, Egypt delivers a resilient high-quality digital infrastructure, and provides a supportive legislative framework catching up with the global rapid growth,” he continued. “Our plentiful supply of tech talent is all set and ready at a competitive cost, with proven experience in business services delivery for global firms to more than 100 countries with 20 different languages,” Talaat affirmed.

Amr Mahfouz, CEO of ITIDA, said: “We're thrilled to reach an agreement with Atos, helping ITIDA achieve its strategic goals of the ambitious Digital Egypt strategy for the offshoring industry (2022-2026), that aims at multiplying the exports revenues from the offshoring sector, while creating more domestic jobs for our skilled pool of talent.”

“ITIDA is working diligently to leverage the current geopolitical situation that led to major challenges across key delivery locations, while simultaneously monitoring the global shortage of talents. We invest heavily in building the digital and soft skills of our large talent pool, with a strategic focus on developing the country’s capabilities in the high-value services, including engineering, research & development (ER&D), embedded software, and electronic design,” Mahfouz added.

The diversity of the IT and business services provided in Egypt, along with its cost competitiveness, and government support, encourage global enterprises to launch and expand their global operations reinforcing the country’s reputation as a favorable, reliable IT offshoring destination and business services hub.

Sven Hesterman, Head of Global Delivery Centers Atos, said “We are proud and excited to open a new Global Delivery Centre in Egypt, adding our network of award-winning centres around the world. The talented and diverse workforce in Egypt is an excellent addition to the thousands of dedicated colleagues we have in our centres around the world, serving our customers on a daily basis.”

Bérénice Chassagne, Head of Growing Markets at Atos, said “Egypt is an excellent location for a new Atos GDC, not only because of its strategic geographic location and good infrastructure, but also its robust language capabilities and diverse culture. It is strategically located to provide our customers with all the benefits of scale and flexibility. The decision to open a new Global Delivery Center in the city of Cairo reinforces our commitment to growing markets as one of our key elements in ensuring optimized and high-quality delivery to our clients”.

Now with 350 IT professionals, Atos in Egypt plans to hire another 1,000 employees over the next 12 months with an emphasis on local talent. Atos will continue its investment in premise extension, training and skill set development and recruitment of local resources.

