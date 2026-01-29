Press Release

Bull: a New Brand to Drive the Future of Advanced Computing

Paris, France – January 29, 2026 – Bull, a leading brand in advanced computing and AI, is officially launched today, marking the return of a historically rooted technology name, reimagined for a new era. Reinvented through a new identity and a clear sense of purpose, Bull is a global leader in high-performance computing, artificial intelligence and quantum innovation, with the ambition to shape a more responsible digital world, through sustainability, sovereignty and real-world outcomes.

The rebirth of Bull represents a strategic milestone on its journey towards becoming a private, independent company, following the signing of the share purchase agreement with the French State on 31 July 2025. The complete transaction, which is expected to close in the first half of 2026, will support Bull in accelerating its vision of the digital future – more powerful, more sustainable, more sovereign and more open.

With a team of over 2,500 engineers and experts, Bull is driving innovation at scale. Rooted in Europe and holding leading positions in Latin America and India, it brings together a strong European and industrial heritage, a world-class R&D supported by 1,500 patents, unique manufacturing capabilities and decades of expertise to enable nations and industries to fully control their AI and data, advancing progress for the benefit of the planet.

Building on more than a century of expertise in computing and data science, Bull is the only European player designing, manufacturing, and deploying both hardware and software, while also delivering strategic services to unlock enterprise value, accelerate scientific research and drive society forward.

From chip integration and interconnects design to AI platforms and applications, Bull masters the full technology stack. It delivers proven industrial robustness for critical sectors such as defense and energy, while minimizing total cost of ownership through world‑leading green HPC performance. This integrated approach enables secure, sustainable, and independent AI at scale.

Emmanuel Le Roux, SVP, head of Bull said “With the launch of Bull, we are reconnecting with our technological heritage to build our future. Our mission is clear: deliver powerful, sustainable, and sovereign computing and AI technologies that enable nations and industries to innovate with confidence and purpose.”

About Bull

Bull is the Atos Group brand for High-Performance Computing, Artificial Intelligence and Quantum innovations with 2,500 employees. Built on a foundation of an open, end-to-end and trusted approach, Bull designs, deploys and runs hardware and software and provides strategic services that unlock enterprise value, accelerate scientific research and drive society forward. Driven by world-class R&D with 1,500 patents, manufacturing capabilities and data sciences, Bull enables nations and industries to fully control their AI and data and advance progress for the benefit of the planet.

For more information, please visit our website and follow us on Instagram, LinkedIn, X, and Youtube.

About Atos Group

Atos Group is a global leader in digital transformation with c. 63,000 employees and annual revenue of c. €8 billion, operating in 61 countries under two brands — Atos for services and Eviden for products. European number one in cybersecurity, cloud and high-performance computing, Atos Group is committed to a secure and decarbonized future and provides tailored AI-powered, end-to-end solutions for all industries. Atos Group is the brand under which Atos SE (Societas Europaea) operates. Atos SE is listed on Euronext Paris.

The purpose of Atos Group is to help design the future of the information space. Its expertise and services support the development of knowledge, education and research in a multicultural approach and contribute to the development of scientific and technological excellence. Across the world, the Group enables its customers and employees, and members of societies at large to live, work and develop sustainably, in a safe and secure information space.

