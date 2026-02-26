Press Release

Eviden Completes the Deployment of an Advanced Satellite Communications Spectrum Monitoring System for EETT

Eviden has delivered its SkyMon solution to “ΗΩΣ” (“EOS”), the pioneering Satellite Monitoring Station of the Hellenic Telecommunications and Post Commission (EETT)

Paris, France and Vienna, Austria – February 26, 2026 - Eviden, the Atos Group product brand leading in cybersecurity products, mission-critical systems and vision AI today announces the successful completion of a Satellite Communications Spectrum Monitoring System (SEFD) for the benefit of the Hellenic Telecommunications and Post Commission (EETT), the National Regulatory Authority (NRA) that regulates, supervises and monitors Greece’s electronic communications and postal services. EETT had selected, through an open international tender co-financed by the European Regional Development Fund and National Resources, Eviden's cutting-edge SkyMon solution for the establishment of a pioneering Satellite Monitoring Station, named "EOS/ΗΩΣ" after the Greek mythological deity and personification of the dawn, dedicated to monitoring the frequency spectrum used in satellite communications.

As the Independent Administrative Authority of Greece, EETT is responsible for satellite spectrum issues, to benefit businesses and research and drive innovation in the field of electronic communications based on satellite broadband networks.

Eviden's SkyMon monitoring solution forms the backbone of the project, providing an advanced and fully automated radio-frequency traffic monitoring system that enables monitoring of any satellite in GSO. SkyMon empowers fixed and mobile operators with a comprehensive suite of tools to continuously monitor satellite-to-ground station links from a centralized hub, ensuring reliable oversight and efficient management of Radio Frequency (RF) usage.

Together with its partner Edil Hellas SA, Eviden has established a fixed monitoring station designed specifically for the frequency spectrum used in satellite communications. The station features reflector-type antennas, a Radio Frequency (RF) system connecting antennas to advanced measurement equipment and a transmitter geolocation system. It also includes state-of-the-art hardware and software for data recording, processing, storage, and visualization, a comprehensive monitoring and control platform, and an independent power supply to ensure uninterrupted operation.

More information about Eviden’s SkyMon solution for carrier monitoring and interference localization: https://eviden.com/solutions/mission-critical-systems/satellite-payload-monitoring/

