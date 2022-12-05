GOVERNOR-ELECT HOBBS TO VISIT ASM IN PHOENIX

Phoenix, The U.S.

ASM International N.V. (Euronext Amsterdam: ASM) announces that Arizona’s Governor-elect Katie Hobbs will visit today the ASM facility in Phoenix.

Today, Governor-elect Hobbs will meet with ASM, a leading global supplier of semiconductor equipment founded in the Netherlands in 1968. Governor-elect Hobbs will tour ASM America’s headquarters in Phoenix. The Phoenix facility houses an R&D center for the company that is key to ASM’s leading ALD (atomic layer deposition) and epitaxy technologies. ASM America was established in 1976.

“Arizona is a global leader in the semiconductor industry thanks to companies like ASM, which play a pivotal role in our state's rich and diverse semiconductor ecosystem," Governor-elect Katie Hobbs said. "I am proud to tour ASM's US operations and see firsthand how they are helping shape the world's future, right here in Arizona."

Benjamin Loh, CEO of ASM, said: “ASM has an incredibly talented team working unabatedly and around the globe to engineer the technological breakthroughs of tomorrow. We are thrilled to welcome Governor-elect Katie Hobbs to our Phoenix facility. This visit provides an excellent opportunity to showcase the leading role ASM plays in the semiconductor industry.”

For more than 50 years, ASM has been driving innovation, supporting the world’s top semiconductor manufacturers with their relentless push for more powerful and power-efficient semiconductors. With hubs in 14 countries, ASM employs more than 4,000 people globally. Phoenix represents ASM’s largest technology development site worldwide, employing over 750 colleagues.

“For decades, ASM’s growth in Phoenix has been, and continues to be, pivotal to our global success,” said Hichem M’Saad, Chief Technology Officer, ASM. “Our company, and especially our Phoenix team, are elated to see the Silicon Desert taking center stage in the semiconductor industry. We are committed to serving our customers as they expand with their new fab projects, in Arizona and around the world.”



About ASM International

ASM International N.V., headquartered in Almere, the Netherlands, and its subsidiaries design and manufacture equipment and process solutions to produce semiconductor devices for wafer processing, and have facilities in the United States, Europe, and Asia. ASM International's common stock trades on the Euronext Amsterdam Stock Exchange (symbol ASM). For more information, visit ASM's website at www.asm.com

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements: All matters discussed in this press release, except for any historical data, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. These include, but are not limited to, economic conditions and trends in the semiconductor industry generally and the timing of the industry cycles specifically, currency fluctuations, corporate transactions, financing and liquidity matters, the success of restructurings, the timing of significant orders, market acceptance of new products, competitive factors, litigation involving intellectual property, shareholders or other issues, commercial and economic disruption due to natural disasters, terrorist activity, armed conflict or political instability, changes in import/export regulations, epidemics and other risks indicated in the Company's reports and financial statements. The Company assumes no obligation nor intends to update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect future developments or circumstances.

