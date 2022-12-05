VILNIAUS BALDAI AB investor's calendar for 2023FY

| Source: Vilniaus baldai Vilniaus baldai

Vilnius, LITHUANIA

VILNIAUS BALDAI AB plans to release financial results in Financial Year 2023 (starting September 1, 2022 and ending August 31, 2023) according to the following plan:

- December 23, 2022 – consolidated interim financial statements for the three months;

- March 31, 2023 – consolidated interim financial statements for the six months; consolidated interim report for the six months;

- June 30, 2023 – consolidated interim financial statements for the nine months;

- October 27, 2023 – consolidated interim financial statements for the twelve months;

- November 24, 2023 – consolidated annual financial statements; consolidated annual report.

Additional information:
Chief Financial Officer
Jonas Krutinis
Phone: +370 (5) 2525700