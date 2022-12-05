New York, USA, Dec. 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Atopic Dermatitis Pipeline Appears Robust With 90+ Key Pharma Companies Actively Working in the Therapeutics Segment | DelveInsight

Atopic Dermatitis Pipeline constitutes 90+ key companies continuously working towards developing 100+ Atopic Dermatitis treatment therapies, analyzes DelveInsight

DelveInsight’s 'Atopic Dermatitis Pipeline Insight – 2022' report provides comprehensive global coverage of available, marketed, and pipeline atopic dermatitis therapies in various stages of clinical development, major pharmaceutical companies are working to advance the pipeline space and future growth potential of the atopic dermatitis pipeline domain.

Key Takeaways from the Atopic Dermatitis Pipeline Report

DelveInsight’s atopic dermatitis pipeline report depicts a robust space with 90+ active players working to develop 100+ pipeline therapies for atopic dermatitis treatment.

Key atopic dermatitis companies such as Kymab, BiomX, LEO Pharma, GlaxoSmithKline, Arjil Pharmaceuticals, SCM Lifescience, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, Brickell Biotech Inc, Dermira, AstraZeneca, Kyowa Kirin, UCB Biopharma, Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Vanda Pharmaceuticals, Sanofi, KeyMed Biosciences, Asana BioSciences, Bristol-Myers Squibb, RAPT Therapeutics, Allakos, Novartis, BioMimetix, Shanghai Hengrui Pharmaceutical Co, Connect Biopharma, Pfizer, Evommune, Inc., Fresh Tracks Therapeutics, Biosion, Chia Tai Tianqing Pharmaceutical, Reistone Biopharma Company Limited, JW Pharmaceutical, Oneness Biotech, Alphyn Biologics, selectION, UNION Therapeutics, Ichnos Sciences, and others are evaluating new drugs for atopic dermatitis to improve the treatment landscape.

Promising atopic dermatitis pipeline therapies in various stages of development include Rocatinlimab, BX 005, LP 0145, AR 100, SCM AGH, SCD-044, BBI 02, UCB9741, ARQ-151, Amlitelimab, GSK 1070806, Lebrikizumab, Tozorakimab, SAR444656, Rilzabrutinib, Atuzabrutinib, CM 310, ARQ-234, ASN002, ASN008, BMS-986166, RPT 193, BMS-986265, AK002, EDP1815, CEE321, CMK 389, BMX-010, SHR1819, CBP-201, PF-07038124, Cendakimab, EVO101, PF-07275315, BSI 045B, RBN-3143, TQH2722, SHR0302, JWP 1601, FB825, AB-101a, si-544, Orismilast, ISB 830, and others.

and others. In November 2022, Alphyn Biologics announced that it had completed the first cohort of its Phase IIa clinical trial of AB-101a, a topical therapeutic candidate for mild-to-moderate atopic dermatitis (AD) in adults and children as young as 2 years old. The first cohort enrolled AD patients without bacterial infection, which is sometimes associated with the disease. Top-line results are expected in approximately eight weeks.

In September 2022, selectION announced that it has begun dosing patients in a Phase Ib trial to evaluate safety and efficacy, including duration of clinical benefit, of si-544 in patients with mild to severe atopic dermatitis.

In July 2022, Connect Biopharma Holdings announced it has been informed by the Center for Drug Evaluation of the National Medical Products Administration (CDE), that it can conduct primary analysis of its ongoing pivotal trial for its lead product candidate CBP-201 to treat adult patients with moderate-to-severe atopic dermatitis (AD) based on the 255 patients. As a result, Connect Biopharma plans to report this trial’s top-line results by year-end, earlier than originally planned.

In May 2022, Brickell Biotech announced that the first subjects were dosed in the single ascending dose of Phase I clinical trial evaluating BBI-02 in healthy adult subjects and patients with atopic dermatitis. BBI-02 is a potential first-in-class, highly selective, orally bioavailable small molecule DYRK1A inhibitor that aims to restore immune balance through modulating adaptive and innate immune responses in patients with autoimmune and inflammatory diseases

In November 2021, The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) granted Fast Track designation to orismilast for the treatment of moderate to severe atopic dermatitis. Orismilast is a selective next generation phosphodiesterase-4 (PDE4) inhibitor with broad anti-inflammatory properties.

The atopic dermatitis pipeline report provides detailed profiles of pipeline assets, a comparative analysis of clinical and non-clinical stage atopic dermatitis drugs, inactive and dormant assets, a comprehensive assessment of driving and restraining factors, and an assessment of opportunities and risks in the atopic dermatitis clinical trial landscape.

Atopic Dermatitis Overview

Atopic dermatitis, also known as eczema, is a chronic (long-lasting) skin disease that causes inflammation, redness, and irritation. It is a common condition that usually starts in childhood, but anyone can get it. As atopic dermatitis is not contagious, it cannot be transmitted from person to person. Atopic dermatitis causes severe itching of the skin.

Itching is the most common atopic dermatitis symptom, and it can be severe. Other common atopic dermatitis symptoms include red, dry skin patches, rashes that ooze, weep a clear fluid, or bleed when scratched, and skin thickening and hardening. Atopic dermatitis and other types of eczema cannot be diagnosed using a single test. Instead, personal and medical family history is used for atopic dermatitis diagnosis.





A snapshot of the Atopic Dermatitis Pipeline Drugs mentioned in the report:

Atopic Dermatitis Drugs Company Phase MoA RoA Tradipitant Vanda Pharmaceuticals Phase III Neurokinin 1 receptor antagonist; Substance P inhibitor Oral Rocatinlimab Kyowa Kirin Phase III Antibody-dependent cell cytotoxicity; OX40 ligand inhibitor Subcutaneous Amlitelimab Kymab Phase II OX40 ligand inhibitor Subcutaneous LP 0145 LEO Pharma Phase II Interleukin 22 receptor antagonist Subcutaneous Tozorakimab AstraZeneca Phase II Interleukin-33 inhibitor Subcutaneous EDP1815 Evelo Biosciences, Inc. Phase II Toll-like receptor 2 modulator Oral GSK 1070806 GlaxoSmithKline Phase I Interleukin 18 inhibitors Intravenous BSI 045B Biosion Phase I Thymic stromal lymphopoietin inhibitor Subcutaneous RBN-3143 Ribon Therapeutics Phase I Poly(ADP-ribose) polymerase inhibitor Oral

Atopic Dermatitis Therapeutics Assessment

The atopic dermatitis pipeline report proffers an integral view of atopic dermatitis emerging novel therapies segmented by stage, product type, molecule type, mechanism of action, and route of administration.

Scope of the Atopic Dermatitis Pipeline Report

Coverage : Global

: Global Therapeutic Assessment By Product Type: Mono, Combination, Mono/Combination

Mono, Combination, Mono/Combination Therapeutic Assessment By Clinical Stages: Discovery, Pre-clinical, Phase I, Phase II, Phase III

Discovery, Pre-clinical, Phase I, Phase II, Phase III Therapeutics Assessment By Route of Administration: Intra-articular, Intraocular, Intrathecal, Intravenous, Ophthalmic, Oral, Parenteral, Subcutaneous, Topical, Transdermal

Intra-articular, Intraocular, Intrathecal, Intravenous, Ophthalmic, Oral, Parenteral, Subcutaneous, Topical, Transdermal Therapeutics Assessment By Molecule Type : Oligonucleotide, Peptide, Small molecule

: Oligonucleotide, Peptide, Small molecule Therapeutics Assessment By Mechanism of Action: OX40 ligand inhibitors, Interleukin 22 receptor antagonists, Cell death stimulants, Interleukin 18 inhibitors, Sphingosine 1 phosphate receptor agonists, Antibody-dependent cell cytotoxicity, Apoptosis stimulants, Neurokinin 1 receptor antagonist, Substance P inhibitor, Poly(ADP-ribose) polymerase inhibitor, Thymic stromal lymphopoietin inhibitor,

Key Atopic Dermatitis Companies: Kymab, BiomX, LEO Pharma, GlaxoSmithKline, Arjil Pharmaceuticals, SCM Lifescience, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, Brickell Biotech Inc, Dermira, AstraZeneca, Kyowa Kirin, UCB Biopharma, Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Vanda Pharmaceuticals, Sanofi, KeyMed Biosciences, Asana BioSciences, Bristol-Myers Squibb, RAPT Therapeutics, Allakos, Novartis, BioMimetix, Shanghai Hengrui Pharmaceutical Co, Connect Biopharma, Pfizer, Evommune, Inc., Fresh Tracks Therapeutics, Biosion, Chia Tai Tianqing Pharmaceutical, Reistone Biopharma Company Limited, JW Pharmaceutical, Oneness Biotech, Alphyn Biologics, selectION, UNION Therapeutics, Ichnos Sciences, and others.

Key Atopic Dermatitis Pipeline Therapies: BX 005, LP 0145, AR 100, SCM AGH, SCD-044, BBI 02, UCB9741, ARQ-151, Amlitelimab, GSK 1070806, Lebrikizumab, Tozorakimab, Rocatinlimab, SAR444656, Rilzabrutinib, Atuzabrutinib, CM 310, ARQ-234, ASN002, ASN008, BMS-986166, RPT 193, BMS-986265, AK002, EDP1815, CEE321, CMK 389, BMX-010, SHR1819, CBP-201, PF-07038124, Cendakimab, EVO101, PF-07275315, BSI 045B, RBN-3143, TQH2722, SHR0302, JWP 1601, FB825, AB-101a, si-544, Orismilast, ISB 830, and others.

Table of Contents

1. Atopic Dermatitis Pipeline Report Introduction 2. Atopic Dermatitis Pipeline Report Executive Summary 3. Atopic Dermatitis Pipeline: Overview 4. Analytical Perspective In-depth Commercial Assessment 5. Atopic Dermatitis Clinical Trial Therapeutics 6. Atopic Dermatitis Pipeline: Late Stage Products (Phase III) 6.1 Rocatinlimab: Kyowa Kirin 7. Atopic Dermatitis Pipeline: Mid Stage Products (Phase II) 7.1 EDP1815: Evelo Biosciences 8. Atopic Dermatitis Pipeline: Early Stage Products (Phase I) 8.1 BSI 045B: Biosion 9. Atopic Dermatitis Pipeline Therapeutics Assessment 10. Inactive Products in the Atopic Dermatitis Pipeline 11. Company-University Collaborations (Licensing/Partnering) Analysis 12. Key Companies 13. Key Products in the Atopic Dermatitis Pipeline 14. Unmet Needs 15. Market Drivers and Barriers 16. Future Perspectives and Conclusion 17. Analyst Views 18. Appendix

