ACAMS Conference Steps Up Fight Against Illicit Finance and De-Risking in the Caribbean

MIAMI, Dec. 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In an effort to support compliance professionals and mitigate de-risking throughout the Americas, ACAMS will host a two-day training event for its 4th Annual AML and Anti-Financial Crime Conference – Caribbean. Beginning on December 8th, attendees of this fully virtual event will learn the latest guidance on fighting financial crime from high-level representatives of the Caribbean Financial Action Task Force (CFATF), World Bank, Egmont Group, U.S. Treasury Department, Bank of Jamaica, Central Bank of the Bahamas, Cayman Islands Monetary Authority, Bahamas Financial Services Board, U.S. Homeland Security Investigations, and many of the region’s largest banks, FinTech companies, and law firms.

In addition to answering audience questions, the conference’s expert speakers will outline emerging threats and best practices linked to an array of urgent anti-financial crime (AFC) issues, including achieving technical effectiveness in CFATF mutual evaluations, strengthening Know-Your-Customer controls to meet evolving beneficial-ownership obligations, assessing bribery and corruption risks that impact correspondent banking services, and complying with new U.S. subpoena powers under the 2020 Anti-Money Laundering Act.

Attendees will hear a keynote address by the World Bank’s Global Lead for Financial Market Integrity, Finance, Competitiveness and Innovation, Emile van der Does de Willebois, and special presentations by the Egmont Group’s Vice Chair, Anne-Marie Kemna, and The Avery Center for Research & Service’s CEO, Megan Lundstrom.

CFATF Executive Director Dawn Spicer will also take part in a fireside chat with Rick McDonell, ACAMS Executive Director and the former Executive Secretary of the Financial Action Task Force.

“As Caribbean nations continue to contend with such issues as de-risking and regulatory lapses in the cryptoasset sector, AFC compliance plays an increasingly important role in supporting regional economies,” said ACAMS CEO Scott Liles. “This conference offers a roadmap for bolstering AFC and sanctions controls and ensuring the safety and soundness of the Caribbean’s vibrant financial sector.”

“Whether AFC professionals are looking to mitigate Russia and Venezuela sanctions risks, combat trade-based money laundering, or track suspicious crypto-payments, they’ll come away from the ACAMS Caribbean Conference with practical guidance on how to better protect their institutions,” he said.

