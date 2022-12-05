Canadian General Investments: Investment Update - Unaudited

TORONTO, Canada, Dec. 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Canadian General Investments, Limited (TSX: CGI, CGI.PR.D) (LSE: CGI) (CGI) reports on an unaudited basis that its net asset value per share (NAV) at November 30, 2022 was $51.80, resulting in year-to-date and 12-month NAV returns, with dividends reinvested, of -14.1% and -12.7%, respectively. These compare with the -1.0% and 2.0% returns of the benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index on a total return basis for the same periods.



The Company employs a leveraging strategy, by way of preference shares and bank borrowing, in an effort to enhance returns to common shareholders. As at November 30, 2022, the combined leverage afforded by both forms of leverage represented 13.9% of CGI’s net assets, up from 13.7% at the end of 2021 and remains the same at 13.9% at November 30, 2021.

The closing price for CGI’s common shares at November 30, 2022 was $35.00, resulting in year-to-date and 12-month share price returns, with dividends reinvested, of -18.5% and -16.1%, respectively.

The sector weightings of CGI’s investment portfolio at market as of November 30, 2022 were as follows:

Industrials 21.3% Materials 17.4% Information Technology 17.4% Consumer Discretionary 12.0% Energy 11.7% Financials 11.1% Real Estate 5.0% Communication Services 2.3% Health Care 1.1% Cash & Cash Equivalents 0.7%

The top ten investments which comprised 38.4% of the investment portfolio at market as of November 30, 2022 were as follows:



Canadian Pacific Railway Limited 5.1% First Quantum Minerals Ltd. 4.7% Franco-Nevada Corporation 4.6% West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. 4.3% TFI International Inc. 4.1% Apple Inc. 3.4% NVIDIA Corporation 3.1% WSP Global Inc. 3.1% Mastercard Incorporated 3.0% The Descartes Systems Group Inc. 3.0%