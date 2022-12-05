Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacifico Reports in November 2022 a Passenger Traffic Increase of 22.4% Compared to 2019 (Increase of 22.3% Compared to 2021)

GUADALAJARA, Mexico, Dec. 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V., (NYSE: PAC; BMV: GAP) (“the Company” or “GAP”) announces preliminary terminal passenger traffic figures for the month of November 2022, which includes comparisons with the 2019 and 2021 figures to facilitate the reading and understanding of the passenger traffic trend.



For November 2022, the total number of terminal passengers at GAP’s 12 Mexican airports increased by 24.6%, compared to the same period of 2019. Tijuana, Puerto Vallarta, Los Cabos and Guadalajara presented an increase in passenger traffic of 49.0%, 31.1%, 26.4% and 14.9% respectively, compared to November 2019.

Passenger traffic 2022 compared to 2019

Domestic Terminal Passengers (in thousands):

Airport Nov-19 Nov-22 % Change Jan-Nov 19 Jan-Nov 22 % Change Guadalajara 904.0 1,024.5 13.3 % 9,584.2 10,049.9 4.9 % Tijuana* 494.8 726.4 46.8 % 5,460.7 7,383.3 35.2 % Los Cabos 152.0 228.3 50.2 % 1,754.2 2,329.5 32.8 % Puerto Vallarta 152.1 228.2 50.1 % 1,673.1 2,403.5 43.7 % Montego Bay 0.7 0.0 (100.0 %) 8.4 0.0 (100.0 %) Guanajuato 172.5 174.0 0.9 % 1,874.5 1,638.7 (12.6 %) Hermosillo 159.5 176.6 10.7 % 1,644.2 1,690.8 2.8 % Kingston 1.0 0.3 (68.2 %) 1.7 1.4 (20.0 %) Mexicali 105.1 119.7 13.9 % 1,081.5 1,158.0 7.1 % Morelia 43.7 65.4 49.5 % 426.9 599.1 40.3 % La Paz 82.7 89.7 8.5 % 906.7 962.6 6.2 % Aguascalientes 58.2 55.3 (5.1 %) 578.2 635.1 9.8 % Los Mochis 34.2 38.2 11.7 % 350.6 382.0 9.0 % Manzanillo 8.9 8.3 (5.9 %) 86.7 89.6 3.4 % Total 2,369.2 2,934.9 23.9 % 25,431.5 29,323.6 15.3 %

International Terminal Passengers (in thousands):



Airport Nov-19 Nov-22 % Change Jan-Nov 19 Jan-Nov 22 % Change Guadalajara 343.7 409.3 19.1 % 3,923.0 4,013.0 2.3 % Tijuana* 255.9 392.2 53.3 % 2,612.7 3,789.9 45.1 % Los Cabos 321.1 369.9 15.2 % 3,331.7 4,002.4 20.1 % Puerto Vallarta 282.7 341.8 20.9 % 2,859.0 3,135.3 9.7 % Montego Bay 347.6 375.9 8.1 % 4,249.9 3,918.7 (7.8 %) Guanajuato 52.8 67.4 27.7 % 629.4 700.3 11.3 % Hermosillo 5.8 6.3 7.4 % 63.4 71.4 12.6 % Kingston 132.2 131.3 (0.6 %) 232.8 1,401.0 501.7 % Mexicali 0.7 0.6 (7.1 %) 6.2 5.8 (6.8 %) Morelia 31.4 45.9 46.2 % 376.2 450.9 19.9 % La Paz 1.4 2.9 100.4 % 11.9 23.4 97.5 % Aguascalientes 19.0 21.1 11.4 % 201.2 212.2 5.5 % Los Mochis 0.5 0.5 4.8 % 6.4 6.9 7.3 % Manzanillo 6.4 5.0 (22.0 %) 69.2 60.2 (12.9 %) Total 1,801.3 2,170.3 20.5 % 18,573.1 21,791.3 17.3 %

Total Terminal Passengers (in thousands):

Airport Nov-19 Nov-22 % Change Jan-Nov 19 Jan-Nov 22 % Change Guadalajara 1,247.7 1,433.8 14.9 % 13,507.2 14,062.9 4.1 % Tijuana* 750.7 1,118.6 49.0 % 8,073.4 11,173.2 38.4 % Los Cabos 473.1 598.2 26.4 % 5,085.9 6,331.9 24.5 % Puerto Vallarta 434.8 570.1 31.1 % 4,532.1 5,538.8 22.2 % Montego Bay 348.2 375.9 7.9 % 4,258.3 3,918.7 (8.0 %) Guanajuato 225.2 241.4 7.2 % 2,504.0 2,339.0 (6.6 %) Hermosillo 165.4 182.9 10.6 % 1,707.6 1,762.2 3.2 % Kingston 133.2 131.7 (1.1 %) 234.5 1,402.3 498.0 % Mexicali 105.7 120.3 13.8 % 1,087.7 1,163.8 7.0 % Morelia 75.1 111.3 48.1 % 803.1 1,049.9 30.7 % La Paz 84.1 92.6 10.1 % 918.5 986.1 7.4 % Aguascalientes 77.2 76.4 (1.1 %) 779.4 847.3 8.7 % Los Mochis 34.7 38.8 11.6 % 357.0 388.9 8.9 % Manzanillo 15.3 13.3 (12.7 %) 155.8 149.9 (3.8 %) Total 4,170.5 5,105.2 22.4 % 44,004.6 51,114.9 16.2 %

*Passengers in Tijuana who use CBX in both directions are classified as international.

CBX users (in thousands):

Airport Nov-19 Nov-22 % Change Jan-Nov 19 Jan-Nov 22 % Change Tijuana 251.6 388.4 54.4 % 2,569.5 3,758.4 46.3 %

The Company took control of the Kingston airport on October 10, 2019, therefore there are no comparative figures from January 1st to October 9, 2019.

Passenger traffic 2022 compared to 2021

Domestic Terminal Passengers (in thousands):

Airport Nov-21 Nov-22 % Change Jan-Nov 21 Jan-Nov 22 % Change Guadalajara 826.5 1,024.5 23.9 % 7,639.0 10,049.9 31.6 % Tijuana* 598.0 726.4 21.5 % 6,247.8 7,383.3 18.2 % Los Cabos 188.0 228.3 21.5 % 1,822.6 2,329.5 27.8 % Puerto Vallarta 182.6 228.2 25.0 % 1,649.3 2,403.5 45.7 % Montego Bay 0.0 0.0 N/A 0.0 0.0 N/A Guanajuato 126.6 174.0 37.4 % 1,340.9 1,638.7 22.2 % Hermosillo 149.5 176.6 18.1 % 1,301.9 1,690.8 29.9 % Kingston 0.1 0.3 139.1 % 1.1 1.4 21.3 % Mexicali 104.1 119.7 15.0 % 970.7 1,158.0 19.3 % Morelia 47.0 65.4 39.2 % 484.2 599.1 23.7 % La Paz 87.9 89.7 2.1 % 808.1 962.6 19.1 % Aguascalientes 58.8 55.3 (6.1 %) 516.0 635.1 23.1 % Los Mochis 35.9 38.2 6.6 % 319.1 382.0 19.7 % Manzanillo 8.8 8.3 (4.8 %) 76.8 89.6 16.7 % Total 2,413.7 2,934.9 21.6 % 23,177.4 29,323.6 26.5 %

International Terminal Passengers (in thousands):

Airport Nov-21 Nov-22 % Change Jan-Nov 21 Jan-Nov 22 % Change Guadalajara 338.2 409.3 21.0 % 3,328.1 4,013.0 20.6 % Tijuana* 296.8 392.2 32.1 % 2,416.4 3,789.9 56.8 % Los Cabos 361.6 369.9 2.3 % 3,145.0 4,002.4 27.3 % Puerto Vallarta 286.2 341.8 19.4 % 1,934.2 3,135.3 62.1 % Montego Bay 271.0 375.9 38.7 % 2,240.7 3,918.7 74.9 % Guanajuato 59.3 67.4 13.7 % 562.4 700.3 24.5 % Hermosillo 7.4 6.3 (15.0 %) 94.5 71.4 (24.4 %) Kingston 77.9 131.3 68.7 % 720.7 1,401.0 94.4 % Mexicali 0.6 0.6 10.2 % 4.9 5.8 19.1 % Morelia 35.2 45.9 30.5 % 363.6 450.9 24.0 % La Paz 1.7 2.9 74.1 % 16.5 23.4 41.8 % Aguascalientes 19.1 21.1 10.7 % 189.0 212.2 12.3 % Los Mochis 0.7 0.5 (20.6 %) 8.7 6.9 (21.0 %) Manzanillo 5.7 5.0 (12.9 %) 38.3 60.2 57.2 % Total 1,761.4 2,170.3 23.2 % 15,062.9 21,791.3 44.7 %

Total Terminal Passengers (in thousands):



Airport Nov-21 Nov-22 % Change Jan-Nov 21 Jan-Nov 22 % Change Guadalajara 1,164.8 1,433.8 23.1 % 10,967.0 14,062.9 28.2 % Tijuana* 894.9 1,118.6 25.0 % 8,664.1 11,173.2 29.0 % Los Cabos 549.6 598.2 8.8 % 4,967.6 6,331.9 27.5 % Puerto Vallarta 468.8 570.1 21.6 % 3,583.4 5,538.8 54.6 % Montego Bay 271.0 375.9 38.7 % 2,240.7 3,918.7 74.9 % Guanajuato 185.9 241.4 29.8 % 1,903.3 2,339.0 22.9 % Hermosillo 156.9 182.9 16.6 % 1,396.4 1,762.2 26.2 % Kingston 78.0 131.7 68.8 % 721.8 1,402.3 94.3 % Mexicali 104.6 120.3 15.0 % 975.6 1,163.8 19.3 % Morelia 82.2 111.3 35.4 % 847.8 1,049.9 23.8 % La Paz 89.6 92.6 3.4 % 824.6 986.1 19.6 % Aguascalientes 77.9 76.4 (2.0 %) 705.0 847.3 20.2 % Los Mochis 36.5 38.8 6.1 % 327.8 388.9 18.6 % Manzanillo 14.5 13.3 (8.0 %) 115.1 149.9 30.2 % Total 4,175.1 5,105.2 22.3 % 38,240.3 51,114.9 33.7 %

*Passengers in Tijuana who use CBX in both directions are classified as international.

CBX users (in thousands):

Airport Nov-21 Nov-22 % Change Jan-Nov 21 Jan-Nov 22 % Change Tijuana 294.2 388.4 32.0 % 2,386.7 3,758.4 57.5 %

Highlights for the month:

Seats and load factors: The number of seats available during November 2022 increased by 23.9%, compared to November 2021; load factors for the month went from 72.4% in November 2021 to 80.3% in November 2022.





The number of seats available during November 2022 increased by 23.9%, compared to November 2021; load factors for the month went from 72.4% in November 2021 to 80.3% in November 2022. New routes:



Puerto Vallarta – Toluca: Viva Aerobus

Guanajuato – Merida: Volaris Puerto Vallarta – Edmonton: Flair Guadalajara – Orlando: Frontier Kingston – Atlanta: Frontier Kingston – Santo Domingo: Arajet Puerto Vallarta – Comox: WestJet (reopening) Los Cabos – Calgary: Air Canada (reopening)



Company Description

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (GAP) operates 12 airports throughout Mexico ’s Pacific region, including the major cities of Guadalajara and Tijuana, the four tourist destinations of Puerto Vallarta, Los Cabos, La Paz and Manzanillo, and six other mid-sized cities: Hermosillo, Guanajuato, Morelia, Aguascalientes, Mexicali and Los Mochis. In February 2006, GAP’s shares were listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol “PAC” and on the Mexican Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol “GAP”. In April 2015, GAP acquired 100% of Desarrollo de Concessioner Aeroportuarias, S.L., which owns a majority stake in MBJ Airports Limited, a company operating Sangster International Airport in Montego Bay, Jamaica. In October 2018, GAP entered into a concession agreement for the operation of the Norman Manley International Airport in Kingston, Jamaica and took control of the operation in October 2019.

This press release may contain forward-looking statements. These statements are statements that are not historical facts and are based on management’s current view and estimates of future economic circumstances, industry conditions, company performance and financial results. The words “anticipates”, “believes”, “estimates”, “expects”, “plans” and similar expressions, as they relate to the company, are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Statements regarding the declaration or payment of dividends, the implementation of principal operating and financing strategies and capital expenditure plans, the direction of future operations and the factors or trends affecting financial condition, liquidity or results of operations are examples of forward-looking statements. Such statements reflect the current views of management and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties. There is no guarantee that the expected events, trends or results will actually occur. The statements are based on many assumptions and factors, including general economic and market conditions, industry conditions, and operating factors. Any changes in such assumptions or factors could cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations.

In accordance with Section 806 of the Sarbanes-Oxley Act of 2002 and article 42 of the “Ley del Mercado de Valores”, GAP has implemented a “whistleblower” program, which allows complainants to anonymously and confidentially report suspected activities that June involve criminal conduct or violations. The telephone number in Mexico, facilitated by a third party that is in charge of collecting these complaints, is 01 800 563 00 47. The web site is www.lineadedenuncia.com/gap . GAP’s Audit Committee will be notified of all complaints for immediate investigation.

