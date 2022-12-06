Changes in management of Arco Vara AS

English Estonian

At the start of 2023, the current head of development of Arco Vara AS Tiit Nõu is leaving his position. The tasks of the head of development are redistributed to other positions in the course of restructuring. The tasks of Tiit Nõu in boards of the subsidiaries are substituted by CEO of Arco Vara AS Miko-Ove Niinemäe and the lawyer Evelin Kanter. Miko-Ove Niinemäe and Evelin Kanter are from now on board members of all active Estonian subsidiaries of Arco Vara AS.

CEO of Arco Vara Miko-Ove Niinemäe comments: “We are very grateful to Tiit Nõu for his great contribution to the development of the Kodulahe quarter. His extensive knowledge and skill of managing development projects has set an example for us all. We wish him an enjoyable well-earned holiday and hope to cooperate with him again in the future.”

COO Sander Sisask will start work in Arco Vara AS on 2 January 2023. Sisask’s areas of responsibility will mostly be day-to-day management of the company, marketing, and human resources.

“Arco Vara is continuing to grow and our plan for the future is to give our customers access to 200 new homes every year. Therefore, we need to hire additional staff and expand the management,” Miko-Ove Niinemäe said.





Tiina Malm

CFO

Arco Vara AS

+372 614 4630

tiina.malm@arcovara.com