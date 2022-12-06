AppTech Payments Corp. Expands Leadership Team with Key New Hires

CARLSBAD, Calif., Dec. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AppTech Payments Corp. (AppTech) (NASDAQ: APCX), an innovative Fintech company powering seamless, omni-channel commerce between businesses and consumers, today announced two strategic new hires to expand its leadership team and enhance company operations. Deborah Hinderstein has joined AppTech as Vice President of Payment Operations along with Alexander Amaeze as Technical Product Manager. Each brings substantive experience in the payments industry that will support product development and management to deliver flawless customer experiences to scale partner brands for AppTech.



Deborah will lead and manage all payments operations for AppTech’s business lines. This includes oversight of the payments operations team supporting partners across merchant acquiring as well as issuing and ensuring payments are processed and managed within established service level agreements. Deborah joins AppTech with over 15 years of leadership experience at companies like Bank of America Merchant Services, Wells Fargo, WorldPay and MerchantE. Her experience includes managing all facets of the business, from sales, relationship management, product, project management and operations.

In his role, Alexander will be responsible for creating data-driven business and technology strategies to achieve operational objectives and guide the team to delivery of AppTech’s product platform Commerse. Alexander has over fifteen years of experience in product management spanning leading companies, such as Xfinity/Comcast, AT&T, Toyota Financial and Capital One.

“We are thrilled that Deborah and Alexander are joining our talented team. Both of these accomplished individuals bring expansive knowledge and experience that will strengthen AppTech’s leadership team and accelerate speed to market of our product platform Commerse,” said Luke D’Angelo, CEO and chairman at AppTech. “Their combined deep understanding of our industry will be integral to AppTech’s mission of delivering a better way for businesses to provide their customers with customizable, immersive commerce experiences.”

Commerse is a cloud-based Commerce Experiences-as-a-Service ("CXS") platform backed by AppTech’s mobile commerce patents, core partner technology and other related internal intellectual property. CXS solutions incorporate PaaS, BaaS, Data, AI/ML, MarTech and other features to create flexible, rich, personalized payment and banking experiences for end users. The “One Platform. All Commerce.” tagline succinctly describes how Commerse seamlessly delivers digital banking and accepting digital payments, including credit card issuance of physical and virtual cards from credit card and alternative payment processing services such as text-to-pay, to cross-border payment capabilities, all facilitated by a single trusted ecosystem.

For more information, visit commerse.io.

