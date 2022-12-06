OnKure Therapeutics Appoints Robbie Alton, Pharm., as Vice President of Clinical Operations

BOULDER, Colo., Dec. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OnKure, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company discovering and developing the next generation of oncology precision medicines, today announced the appointment of Roberta (“Robbie”) Alton, Pharm., as Vice President of Clinical Operations. Robbie has nearly two decades of global clinical development and operations experience across various therapeutic areas, focusing primarily on the oncology space.



“We are thrilled to welcome Robbie to OnKure. Her proven track record of setting strategic direction for clinical operations and building relationships with vendors will allow us to efficiently and effectively advance our current and future trials,” said Tony Piscopio, Ph.D., Co-Founder, President and Chief Executive Officer of OnKure. “Robbie is joining at a critical time in our clinical journey, and we look forward to her immediate contributions as we prepare to initiate the Phase 2 portion of our Nautilus clinical trial and begin IND-enabling activities for one of our discovery candidates.”

Mrs. Alton most recently served as Head of Clinical Operations at Denovo Biopharma LLC, where she developed timelines and infrastructure needed to operationalize global clinical trials that led to successful preparation and completion of NDA submissions. Prior to Denovo, she served as the Senior Director of Clinical Operations and Project Management at Halozyme, Inc., where she oversaw the implementation of Phase 1 - 3 studies across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Latin America. Previously, Mrs. Alton held the role of Global Clinical Trial Manager at PRA Health Sciences Inc., where she built and managed a cohesive clinical team, managed vendors and monitored the quality of clinical deliverables. Mrs. Alton received her B.S. and Pharm. in Pharmacy and Biochemistry from the University of the State of Sao Paulo, Brazil.

“I am honored to join OnKure and its team of esteemed industry veterans that have a strong history of successful drug discovery and development,” said Mrs. Alton. “OnKure’s proven structure-based drug design approach has great promise, and I look forward to utilizing my clinical operations background to support the clinical advancement of its pipeline of oncology precision medicines.”

About OnKure Therapeutics

OnKure, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of best-in-class precision medicines that target biologically validated drivers of cancer. Using its proven structure-based drug design approach, the Company is building a robust pipeline of tumor-agnostic candidates that are designed to achieve optimal tolerability and efficacy. OnKure is currently developing its lead clinical candidate, OKI-179, an oral, selective Class I HDAC inhibitor, for the treatment of both hematological and solid tumors.

To learn more, please visit www.onkure.com and follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

Contacts

Media Contact:

Julia Deutsch

Solebury Strategic Communications

jdeutsch@soleburystrat.com