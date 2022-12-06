French English

PUBLICIS GROUPE’S ‘USEFUL WISHES’

With the help of a special guest, Maurice Lévy and Arthur Sadoun put the spotlight on HPV-related cancer.

Paris – December 6, 2022 – 2022 has been a stellar year for Publicis on every front. But rather than celebrate those achievements, the group is leveraging the impact of its annual Wishes film to drive awareness around the Human Papilloma Virus.

Despite the fact that 80% of all adults will contract HPV at some point in their lives, for far too long cancers related to this virus have been hidden, shushed, stigmatized. They have therefore become a pervasive silent killer.

This is a particularly personal theme for Publicis Groupe CEO Arthur Sadoun as he was diagnosed and treated for HPV-related cancer earlier this year.

HPV is linked to a significant rise in cancers in both men and women, despite the availability of a highly effective vaccine. While some countries have made vaccination of young people against the virus a top priority, awareness remains relatively low across the wider population.

Joining Maurice and Arthur in this year’s Wishes is a special guest, who also went through HPV-related cancer, to encourage everyone at Publicis, and hopefully beyond, to protect themselves and their loved ones from this preventable illness. Click here to view this year’s Wishes.

Publicis Groupe’s 2023 Wishes film was created by Le Truc, in partnership with Prodigious.

About HPV

Human papillomavirus (HPV) is a very common group of viruses that is linked to several types of cancer, including nearly 100% of cervical cancers, 90% of anal cancers and 60% of oropharyngeal cancers (cancers of the back of the throat). Most people, up to 80% of adults—regardless of ethnicity, race or gender—will be exposed to some type of HPV in their lifetime. HPV is very easily transmitted between people because there are few signs or symptoms. There currently is no treatment for the virus itself. The only reliable method of protection against it is vaccination, which can prevent the most common types of infection. Education and raising awareness is the first step to reducing risk. The earlier you get the vaccine, the more you’re protected. Vaccination is available until the age of 45 in certain countries, including the U.S. and Australia. Find out more about HPV and HPV-related cancers by clicking here

