Advisor Access Releases The REIT Report’s Winter Issue: REIT Volatility as Friend, Not Foe

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The REIT Newsletter for Advisors is a quarterly newsletter published by Advisor Access in partnership with NAREIT (the National Association of Real Estate Investment Trusts).



From, A CenterSquare Insights Brief: Market volatility creates opportunity. For real estate investors, this opportunity is often presented in the listed REIT (real estate investment trust) universe. Yet, some investors who place these REITs within their equities bucket (citing the volatility of asset prices as their rationale) are missing their chance to take advantage of this instability. Their approach ignores the fact the same volatility exists – although it may not be properly measured – in the private real estate markets.

Click Here to read the entire article online

Founded in 1987, CenterSquare Investment Management is an independent, employee-owned real asset manager focused on listed real estate, private equity real estate and private real estate debt. CenterSquare is headquartered in suburban Philadelphia, with offices in New York, Los Angeles, London and Singapore, with more than $15 billion in assets under management (August 2022).

Disclosures: The material, information and facts discussed in this report are from sources believed to be reliable, but are in no way guaranteed to be complete or accurate. This report should not be used as a complete analysis of the company, industry or security discussed in the report. This is not an offer or solicitation of the securities discussed. Advisor-Access LLC and/or its employees, contractors and owners, may purchase or sell the securities mentioned in this report from time to time. Any opinions or estimates in this report are subject to change without notice. This report contains forward-looking statements. This information may involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements. The securities discussed may involve a high degree of risk and may not be suitable for all investors. NAREIT had final approval of the content and is wholly responsible for the validity of the statements and opinions.

The REIT Newsletter for Advisors is solely distributed by Advisor Access. The Advisor Access full disclaimer is to be read and fully understood before using our site, or reading this press release. By viewing our website and/or reading our email newsletter you are agreeing to our full disclaimer which can be read at: www.advisor-access.com/disclaimer.

NAREIT is a registered trademark of the National Association of Real Estate Investment Trusts and information provided by NAREIT in this newsletter or on the website may not be used without the written consent of NAREIT.

Contact NAREIT directly for said permission.