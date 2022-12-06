Imprivata Achieves ISO 27001 and ISO 27701 Certifications for Demonstrated Commitment to Information Security and Privacy

WALTHAM, Mass., Dec. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Imprivata , the digital identity company for mission- and life-critical industries, takes threats to the availability, integrity, and confidentiality of customer information seriously. As such, the company today announced it is an ISO/IEC 27001:2013 (ISO 27001) and ISO/IEC 27701:2019 (ISO 27701) provider whose Information Security Management System (ISMS) and Privacy Information Management System (ISMS) have received third-party accreditation from the International Standards Organization .

ISO 27001 and ISO 27701 are information security and privacy information management system standards developed by the International Organization for Standardization (ISO) and the International Electrotechnical Commission (IEC). Imprivata’s certification was issued by A-LIGN , an independent and accredited certification body, who found the company to have technical controls in place and formalized IT security policies and procedures that protect it from unauthorized access or compromise.

“We are honored to have achieved accreditation that validates conformity and certifies Imprivata’s information security and privacy information management systems against the strict ISO 27001 and 27701 standards,” said Al Colon, Imprivata Global Head of Security and Compliance. “These certifications demonstrate our continued commitment to information security at every level to ensure customers that the security of their data has been addressed, implemented, and properly controlled in all areas of our organization.”

The scope of certification includes the ISMS and PIMS supporting the confidentiality, integrity, and availability of customer data, supplier information, the processing of PII/PHI, and customer’s internal data related to services provided by Imprivata.

