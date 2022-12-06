The Victory Bank Announces The Victory Bank Foundation

LIMERICK, Pa., Dec. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Victory Bank is pleased to announce the launch of The Victory Bank Foundation.



Joseph Major, Bank CEO, President, and Bank Leader, is passionate about developing a synergy between the Bank, its employees, clients, and communities where everyone could work together to provide resources that would create positive change and support. Through many hurdles and plenty of paperwork, the Foundation was formed and introduced during the Bank’s Health & Wellness kickoff in June. They designated June 20th as “Graver Greater Giving Day” to pay tribute to the late Richard Graver, the Bank’s previous Chief Lending Officer, who passed away last year. Rich always supported the idea of having a foundation to bring people together to help the community.

The Foundation’s mission:

Be a steward of humanitarian efforts and support the communities we serve.

The Foundation's Statement of Purpose:

Our Foundation exists to serve humanitarian efforts within our communities. Our commitment is to serve our community and help uplift those most disadvantaged among us. We humbly do this with high regard and love for humankind. Through the efforts of our Foundation, we strive to make our community a better place for all.

The Foundation is proud to have donated to the following organizations thus far.

Tri-County YWCA

Berks/Schuylkill Helping Harvest Food Bank

The Miracle Field of Horsham

Phoenixville Area Community Services (PACS)

Transplant Alliance Foundation

Zachary Wallace Fund

Visit the website at Victory Bank Foundation. You will learn how to participate and see what the Foundation is doing to fulfill its dream of helping those in need.

Established in 2008, The Victory Bank is a Pennsylvania state-chartered commercial bank headquartered in Limerick Township, Montgomery County, Pennsylvania. In addition to providing community banking services, the Bank is a specialized business lender that offers high-quality banking services to small and mid-sized businesses and professionals through its three offices in Montgomery and Berks Counties, Pennsylvania. Additional information about The Victory Bank is available on its website: VictoryBank.com. Member FDIC.

Media Contact:

Kelly Taylor

Executive Assistant

Investor Relations

610-948-9000

ktaylor@victorybank.com

