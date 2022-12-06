New York, USA, Dec. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global ENT Devices Market to Transcend the USD 25 Billion Mark by 2027 | DelveInsight

The ENT devices market is anticipated to increase in the coming years owing to the rise in the prevalence of ENT disorders and the various technological advancements. In addition, the boom in plastic surgeries over many years also explains the growing need for effective ENT devices.

DelveInsight’s ENT Devices Market Insights report provides the current and forecast market analysis, individual leading ENT devices companies’ market shares, challenges, ENT devices market drivers, barriers, and trends, and key ENT devices companies in the market.

Key Takeaways from the ENT Devices Market Report

As per DelveInsight estimates, North America is anticipated to dominate the global ENT devices market during the forecast period.

Notable ENT devices companies such as Medtronic, Starkey, Smith and Nephew Plc., Fude Technology Group Limited, Cochlear Limited, Olympus America, Stryker Corporation, Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc., Sonova Holding AG, Atos medical Ab, MED-EL Medical Electronics, Firefly Global, RION Co., Ltd., GN Store Nord A/S, Welch Allyn®, Karl Storz Gmbh & co., Demant A/S, B. Braun Melsungen AG, WS Audiology A/S, PENTAX Medical , and several others are currently operating in the ENT devices market.

On October 12, 2022, Sony Electronics announced the availability of its first over-the-counter (OTC) hearing aids in the United States.

On October 11, 2022, Lexie Hearing announced the release of the Lexie B2 Hearing Aids, Powered by Bose, adding a third hearing aid model to its suite of audiologist-quality hearing aid products. The Lexie B2 Hearing Aids, Powered by Bose, will be available online and on shelves nationwide on October 17.

In August 2022, Preceptis Inc. received expanded clearance from the US Food and Drug Administration for its Hummingbird Tympanostomy Tube System for office-based pediatric ear tube procedures.

In January 2022, Cochlear Limited received U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approval for its Cochlear™ Nucleus®, which offers an implant for unilateral hearing loss (UHL)/single-sided deafness (SSD).

In August 2021, 3NT Medical received U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approval for Peregrine Drivable ENT Scope, which allows ENT specialists to visualize in-depth intra-sinus anatomy with minimal resection.

received U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approval for Peregrine Drivable ENT Scope, which allows ENT specialists to visualize in-depth intra-sinus anatomy with minimal resection. Thus, owing to such developments in the market, rapid growth will be observed in the ENT devices market during the forecast period.

ENT Devices Overview

ENT devices are medical devices that are used for diagnosis, therapy, correction, or surgical treatment of various ear, nose, and throat disorders. The various ENT devices are ENT microscopes, ENT endoscopes, tongue depressors, hearing aids, and hearing implants, among others, to solve or correct various issues related to hearing, speaking, smelling, and snoring. Because of the complexity of the organ and its critical location, the dependability and accuracy of these devices are critical. Some ENT devices include imaging technology, which improves the display of anatomical structures and, as a result, reduces the risk of associated damage.





ENT Devices Market Insights

The global ENT devices market is studied geographically in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World. North America currently leads the global ENT devices market in terms of revenue share and is expected to maintain this position throughout the study period. This dominance is due to the region’s increasing cases of hearing impairment.

Furthermore, the ENT devices market is expected to thrive due to the prevalence of allergic sinusitis, a nose, and sinus infection, in the American population. As a result, the region’s ENT devices market is expected to benefit from an increase in the targeted patient population and various business activities among key companies to strengthen their product portfolio.

ENT Devices Market Dynamics

The global ENT devices market is expected to grow significantly due to an increase in the prevalence of various ear, nose, and throat problems caused by injuries, viral and bacterial infections, chronic diseases such as cancer, allergic rhinitis, and others, integration of advanced technology into existing products, and an increasing geriatric population, among other factors.

However, a lack of skilled ENT specialists and limited access to affordable ENT products in developing countries are two significant factors impeding the growth of the ENT devices market.

Additionally, the unprecedented COVID-19 pandemic has slowed the ENT devices market growth. Because of the increase in COVID-19 cases, governments worldwide implemented various safety measures, such as lockdowns and stringent guidelines, which disrupted the international manufacturing and supply chain of ENT devices. Medical devices used in diagnosing, treating, and managing ear, nose, and throat health are referred to as ENT devices. As a result, the closure of the ENT department in hospitals as a result of the shifted primary focus on first treating coronavirus patients and preventing disease transmission among hospital staff and patients impacted the ENT devices market.

Report Metrics Details Coverage Global Study Period 2019–2027 Base Year 2021 ENT Devices Market CAGR 6.89% Projected ENT Devices Market Size by 2027 USD 25.02 Billion Key ENT Devices Companies Medtronic, Starkey, Smith and Nephew Plc., Fude Technology Group Limited, Cochlear Limited, Olympus America, Stryker Corporation, Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc., Sonova Holding AG, Atos medical Ab, MED-EL Medical Electronics, Firefly Global, RION Co., Ltd., GN Store Nord A/S, Welch Allyn®, Karl Storz Gmbh & co., Demant A/S, B. Braun Melsungen AG, WS Audiology A/S, PENTAX Medical, among others

ENT Devices Market Assessment

ENT Devices Market Segmentation Market Segmentation By Device Type: Diagnostic ENT Devices, Surgical ENT Devices, Hearing Aids, Hearing Implants, Nasal Splints, and Others Market Segmentation By Procedure Type: Laryngoscopy, Functional Endoscopic Sinus Surgery, Tonsillectomy, Adenoidectomy, and Others Market Segmentation By Usability: Disposable and Reusable Market Segmentation By Age Group: Pediatric and Adults Market Segmentation By End User: Hospitals, ENT Clinics, and Others Market Segmentation By Geography : North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of World

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis, Product Profiles, Case Studies, KOL’s Views, Analyst’s View

Table of Contents

1 Report Introduction 2 Executive summary 3 Regulatory and Patent Analysis 4 Key Factors Analysis 5 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis 6 COVID-19 Impact Analysis on ENT Devices Market 7 ENT Devices Market Layout 8 Global Company Share Analysis – Key 3-5 Companies 9 ENT Devices Market Company and Product Profiles 10 Project Approach 11 About DelveInsight

