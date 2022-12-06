Dresner Partners Advised RADfertility in Its Sale to CCRM Fertility

CHICAGO, Dec. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dresner Partners, a leading FINRA-registered, middle-market investment bank and Mergers Alliance member firm, is pleased to announce that it advised RADfertility in its sale to CCRM Fertility. Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.



Founded in 1995 by Barbara A. McGuirk, MD, RADfertility provides state-of-the-art fertility care to the Mid-Atlantic area, with three locations in Delaware including Newark, Wilmington and Dover. The assisted reproductive technologies (ART) program was started by Ronald F. Feinberg, MD, PhD in 1997. The practice now has six board certified fertility doctors who utilize ART and advanced minimally-invasive surgical techniques to provide patients with high rates of success for in vitro fertilization (IVF).

CCRM Fertility is a global pioneer in fertility treatment, research and science. Founded by Dr. William Schoolcraft 35 years ago, CCRM Fertility specializes in the most advanced fertility treatments, with deep expertise in IVF, fertility testing, egg freezing, preimplantation genetic testing, third party reproduction and egg donation. CCRM Fertility leverages its own data and a dedicated team of in-house reproductive endocrinologists, embryologists and geneticists to deliver industry-leading outcomes. CCRM Fertility proudly serves 12 metropolitan areas with 36 locations in North America, including Atlanta, Boston, Dallas-Fort Worth, Delaware, Denver, Houston, New Jersey, New York, Northern Virginia, Minneapolis, Orange County, San Francisco Bay Area and Toronto.

Commenting on the transaction, Drs. McGuirk and Feinberg said, “We would like to thank the Dresner team for their expertise and professionalism throughout the entire process. Joining forces with CCRM Fertility will enable us to execute our long-term strategic plan of establishing additional clinical sites, serving more patients, and offering the same treatment to patients that we would want for our friends and loved ones.” Dr. McGuirk will continue to serve as Director of Reproductive Surgery, and Dr. Feinberg will serve as IVF Director and Chief Medical Officer for the practice.

Mitchell Stern, Managing Director and Head of the Healthcare Group at Dresner Partners said, “We enjoyed working closely with Dr. McGuirk, Dr. Feinberg and the rest of the RADfertility team. Both RADfertility and CCRM are closely aligned with award-winning physicians, use of innovative technology, state-of-the art laboratories, and best-in-class patient care. The synergies between the two organizations will further enhance and expand the reach of the CCRM network.”

Steven M. Dresner, President of Dresner Partners added, “We are very pleased that we were able to help RADfertility find a strategic partner in CCRM Fertility. The growth of the U.S. fertility market continues to accelerate, despite being highly fragmented with a large number of clinics. There is tremendous opportunity for providers to combine their resources to meet their long-term growth objectives.”

More information on RADfertility can be found at www.radfertility.com. More information on CCRM Fertility can be found at www.ccrmivf.com.

Dresner Partners is a leading provider of investment banking services to the fertility (IVF) sector, having closed numerous transactions including the sale of IGENOMIX, the merger of RMA NJ and IVI of Spain, the sale of Advanced Fertility of Chicago to Prelude Fertility, the sale of Santa Monica Fertility to Webster Equity Partners, the sale of In Via Fertility to InVitro Sciences (now First Fertility), the sale of Institute for Human Reproduction to Pinnacle Fertility, the sale of Dominion Fertility to Pinnacle Fertility, the sale of Center of Reproductive Medicine to US Fertility, the sale of IVF1 to Pinnacle Fertility, the sale of Fertility Institute of New Jersey & New York to Axia Women’s Health, and the sale of RADfertility to CCRM Fertility.

In addition to healthcare, Dresner Partners is also a leader in several sectors including business services, consumer products, financial services, industrials and technology.

About Dresner Partners

Dresner Partners is a FINRA-registered, middle-market investment bank headquartered in Chicago, with professionals in New York City; Fort Lauderdale, Fla.; Dallas, Texas; and Palo Alto, Calif. For more than 30 years, Dresner Partners has provided financial advisory services to middle-market companies throughout the world including merger and acquisitions advisory, institutional private placements of debt and equity, financial restructuring, valuations, and strategic consulting services. Dresner Partners has extensive international and cross-border transaction experience and is a member of Mergers Alliance, one of the world’s leading global mergers and acquisitions partnerships focused on the middle market. An affiliated company, Dresner Corporate Services, is a strategic communications firm specializing in public relations, investor relations and corporate development. More information is available at www.dresnerpartners.com. You can also follow Dresner Partners on Twitter at www.twitter.com/DresnerPartners.

For Media Inquiries

David Gutierrez, Head of PR, IR and Corporate Development, (312) 780-7204, dgutierrez@dresnerco.com

For Transaction Related Inquiries

Mitchell Stern, Managing Director and Head of Healthcare, (917) 370-0891, mstern@dresnerco.com

Steven M. Dresner, President, (312) 780-7206, sdresner@dresnerco.com