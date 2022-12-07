Mendus AB: Live webcast to discuss clinical results of ADVANCE II trial presented at ASH 2022

English Swedish

Mendus AB (“Mendus” publ; IMMU.ST), a biopharmaceutical company focused on immunotherapies addressing tumor recurrence, will host a live webcast to review the Company’s most recent clinical results of the ADVANCE II trial in AML maintenance, which will be presented at the 64th Annual Meeting of the American Society for Hematology (ASH 2022) by the ADVANCE II primary investigator, Prof Dr Arjan van de Loosdrecht, on December 12th.



The live webcast will be held on December 13th, 2022 and feature a presentation by Mendus’ CEO Erik Manting, PhD and CMO Jeroen Rovers, MD PhD. A review of the clinical results will be followed by a Q&A session.





Mendus ASH 2022 Clinical Results – Webcast Details

DATE: Tuesday, December 13, 2022

TIME: 8.00 am ET/2.00pm CET

To register and access the live webcast: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/fbg3u4we

To register for the audio conference call:

https://register.vevent.com/register/BI1a086aa18ea8491c8dd34eb1f5d0fe59

Following the live webcast, a replay will be available under the “Events and Webcasts” section on the Investor page of the Company’s website: https://mendus.com/investors/events-presentations/





