English French

Press Release

Venator automates Product Carbon Footprint with Atos

New partnership supports Venator’s sustainability ambition

Paris, (France) – December 7, 2022 – Atos today announces that it is working with Venator (NYSE: VNTR), a global manufacturer and marketer of chemical products, using Atos’ digital solution to automate the carbon footprint calculation of its products. This will enable Venator to deliver superior product data on the carbon footprint of its products to its customers and enables Venator to assess its portfolio and production network in terms of CO2 emissions and take action to reduce their PCF (Product Carbon Footprint). Venator produces a broad range of pigments and additives that bring colour and vibrancy to buildings, protect and extend product life, and reduce energy consumption.

From October 2022 until March 2023, Venator works with Atos using this digital solution that calculates product carbon footprints (PCF) for the chemical industry to gather key insights in line with its existing ERP and data landscape.

The PCF calculation tool (SCOTT) and methodology developed by BASF is based on Life Cycle Assessment methodology and calculates cradle-to-gate PCF. Atos was selected as a partner to develop and distribute a software platform to make this tool and methodology available to the industry. The methodology is based on ISO14067:2018 for the carbon footprint of products, which builds on the principles and requirements of the ISO standards 14040:2006 and 14044:2006.

Rob Portsmouth, Senior Vice President, Sustainability at Venator, said: “We’re acutely aware that what we do today will impact the world tomorrow. Working in a sustainable way is central to our business. We’re proud of our progress but we know we can go further. Working with Atos to automate the carbon footprint calculation of our products is a big step forward. It will help Venator achieve our ambitions by identifying improvements needed to make our business and our product portfolio even more sustainable. Providing product carbon footprint data will also help our customers make more informed choices.”

“Our collaboration has shown that Venator is in a very good position to build an automated PCF with their excellent data and ERP process foundation.” said Stuart Lemmon, Head of Net Zero Transformation Practice, at Atos. “With this project, Venator will be able to have a clear, transparent, and comparable PCF for the products in the scope. They will also be able to gain valuable insights into internal and external supply chain dependencies, supported by the graph visualization, which can help them in developing sustainability commitments which span the entire supply chain.”

Both companies see this digital solution as important for the chemical industry sector to drive the reduction of greenhouse gas emissions towards net zero, and an excellent example of how digital technology can be leveraged to monitor and manage greenhouse gas emissions.

***

About Atos



Atos is a global leader in digital transformation with 112,000 employees and annual revenue of c. € 11 billion. European number one in cybersecurity, cloud and high performance computing, the Group provides tailored end-to-end solutions for all industries in 71 countries. A pioneer in decarbonization services and products, Atos is committed to a secure and decarbonized digital for its clients. Atos is a SE (Societas Europaea) and listed on Euronext Paris.

The purpose of Atos is to help design the future of the information space. Its expertise and services support the development of knowledge, education and research in a multicultural approach and contribute to the development of scientific and technological excellence. Across the world, the Group enables its customers and employees, and members of societies at large to live, work and develop sustainably, in a safe and secure information space.

Press contact

Laura Fau | laura.fau@atos.net | +33 6 73 64 04 18 | @ laurajanefau

Attachment