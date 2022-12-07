Delivery of MyStar

English Estonian

On 7 December 2022, Tallink Superfast Ltd, a subsidiary of AS Tallink Grupp, took delivery of the new fast passenger ferry MyStar from Rauma Marine Constructions shipyard at Rauma shipyard, Finland.

The 212 metres long MyStart has capacity for 2800 passengers and car deck for up to 750 passenger vehicles. The ship has modern dual-fuel engines capable of running on LNG (liquefied natural gas) and marine diesel oil. MyStar is equipped with state-of-the-art technology and innovative solutions that meet all current and known future emissions requirements.

On board MyStar, there will be four different travel classes – the standard Star Class, upgraded Comfort Class, exclusive Business Lounge and the novel Platinum Lounge offering even more privacy. There is a 2500 m2 Traveller Superstore shopping area through two decks with modern self-service solutions, and seven restaurants, cafes and bars. A children’s playroom, an area for older kids with gaming equipment, a large winter garden and a kennel for the pets on garage level.

The new ship has a service speed of 27 knots and she will operate on the Tallinn-Helsinki route with six departures per day in the company’s shuttle vessel schedule in tandem with the company’s other fast ferry Megastar.

The cost of the ship is around EUR 250 million and the purchase is financed with a loan of EUR 196,3 million from KfW IPEX-Bank GmbH Ltd., the credit is guaranteed by Finnish Export Credit Agency “Finnvera”. The long-term loan was drawn down today at the delivery, the maturity of the loan is twelve years and bears fixed interest rate.

MyStar is co-financed by European Union, the Connecting Europe Facility, Transport – Motorways of the Sea.

MyStart will start operating on 13 December 2022.

Anneli Simm

Investor Relations Coordinator

AS Tallink Grupp

Sadama 5

10111 Tallinn, Estonia

E-mail: anneli.simm@tallink.ee