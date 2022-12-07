Short-term charter agreement

AS Tallink Grupp and Estonian Social Insurance Board have signed a short-term time-charter agreement for one of the company’s vessels. To fulfil the contract, the company will use a vessel that is currently not operating on any routes or providing any other services during the contract period. The vessel will be chartered to the Estonian authorities from 8 December 2022 for six months with extension options (6+1+1).

The vessel will be used to provide temporary accommodation to Ukrainian refugees arriving in Estonia.

