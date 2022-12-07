Global Pressure Labels Market Share Is Projected To Reach At a CAGR Of 4.2% by 2028

Portland, OR, Dec. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Zion Market Research has published a new research report titled “Pressure Labels Market By Type (Release Liner Labels and Linerless Labels), By Composition (Face Stock and Adhesives), By Printing Technology (Digital Printing, Flexography, Lithography, Screen Printing, Gravure, Letterpress and Offset), By Application (Water-based, Solvent-based, Hot Melt-based and Radiation-based), End-use Industry (Food & Beverages, Consumer Durables, Pharmaceuticals, Home & Personal Care, Retail, Transportation & Logistics and Others) and By Region - Global and Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, and Forecasts 2022 – 2030” in its research database.

“According to the latest research study, the demand of global Pressure Labels Market size & share in terms of revenue was valued at USD 93 billion in 2021 and it is expected to surpass around USD 136 billion mark by 2028, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 4.2% during the forecast period 2022 to 2028.”

What are Pressure Labels? How big is the Pressure Labels Industry?

Report Overview:

Pressure Labels are a type of information provider about the goods that also aids in tracking down and verifying the product's authenticity. These labels can be scanned using a mobile device or computer gateway and are protected by watermarks, chemical tags, and infrared detectable technology. It aids security against tampered evidence and is used as a product identification sticker, decorative package material, and product identifier. It is extensively used in food and beverage, medical, pharmaceutical, consumer durable, and other industries.

Global Pressure Labels Market: Growth Dynamics

The major growth factor of the global pressure labels market is its increasing demand from different sectors. The emergence of the retail sector and supermarkets & hypermarkets are driving the global market. The organized retail sectors are increasing in emerging economies owing to the increase in consumer spending thus propelling market growth.

The emergence of label technologies in the organized retail sector is positively enhancing the global market. Pressure labels aid in the easy reading of the content and accelerate the scanning of items. Increasing demand for the product from the logistics and transportation industry will boost the global pressure labels market growth. Pressure labels act as a source of information and assist in tracing the authentication of the devices. The water-resistant surfaces of these labels encourage beverage and wine companies to prefer them widely.

Pressure Labels Market: Segmentation Analysis

The global pressure labels market is segmented based on type, composition, printing technology, application, end-use industry, and region.

The global market is divided into two types: release liner labels and linerless labels. The release liner labels segment held the biggest market share in 2021 and is likely to continue to dominate the market during the forecast period. Pressure-sensitive labels are provided with release liners to prevent the labels from clinging to undesirable surfaces. Many businesses use self-adhesive labels with release liners for packing and labeling. Paper is used in approximately 90% of release liners due to its ease of availability and inexpensive cost.

The remaining labels feature film release liners, which are stronger than paper liners but more expensive. It protects the labels from various factors such as dust and other minute particles that can adhere to the adhesive side of the labels and damage their sticking ability. Increasing demand for release liners from the food and pharmaceutical industry is expected to drive the market. However, the linerless labels are expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period owing to their cost-saving nature. Linerless printing decreases the weight of mobile printers and reduces label roll shipping costs, as linerless rolls weigh up to 40% less than traditional labels with a liner.

The global pressure labels market is segmented by end-use industry into food & drinks, consumer durables, pharmaceuticals, home & personal care, retail, transportation & logistics, and others. Over the projected period, the food and beverage category is expected to dominate the market.

The rise of the food and beverage sector is expected to have a significant impact on the market for pressure-sensitive labels. Because they allow for the incorporation of product information, regulatory information, and identification data such as barcodes on packaged food, pressure-sensitive labels are now an absolute necessity for the food and beverage industry due to the expanding use of food packaging technology for long-distance shipping.

The global Pressure Labels market is segmented as follows:

By Type

Release Liner Labels

Linerless Labels

By Composition

Face Stock

Adhesives

By Printing Technology

Digital Printing

Flexography

Lithography

Screen Printing

Gravure

Letterpress

Offset

By Application

Water-based

Solvent-based

Hot Melt-based

Radiation-based

By End-use Industry

Food & Beverages

Consumer Durables

Pharmaceuticals

Home & Personal Care

Retail

Transportation & Logistics

Others

Browse the full “Pressure Labels Market By Type (Release Liner Labels and Linerless Labels), By Composition (Face Stock and Adhesives), By Printing Technology (Digital Printing, Flexography, Lithography, Screen Printing, Gravure, Letterpress and Offset), By Application (Water-based, Solvent-based, Hot Melt-based and Radiation-based), End-use Industry (Food & Beverages, Consumer Durables, Pharmaceuticals, Home & Personal Care, Retail, Transportation & Logistics and Others) and By Region - Global and Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, and Forecasts 2022 – 2030” Report at https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/pressure-labels-market

Competitive Landscape

Some of the main competitors dominating the global Pressure Labels market include -

Avery Dennison Corporation

CCL Industries Inc.

Constantia Flexibles

UPM

3M

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA

Mondi Group

Coveris Holdings S.A.

H.B Fuller

Torraspapel Adestor

Key Insights from Primary Research:

According to the analysis shared by our research forecaster, the Pressure Labels market is likely to expand at a CAGR of around 4.2% during the forecast period (2022-2028).

In terms of revenue, the Pressure Labels market size was valued at around US$ 93 billion in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 136 billion by 2028.

The increasing demand for pressure labels from the food and pharmaceutical industry is expected to drive market growth during the forecast period.

Based on the type, the release liner labels segment accounted for the largest market share in 2021.

Based on the end-use industry, the food & beverages segment is projected to dominate the market during the forecast period.

Based on region, North America is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period.

Key questions answered in this report:

What is the market size and growth rate forecast for Pressure Labels industry?

What are the main driving factors propelling the Pressure Labels Market forward?

What are the leading companies in the Pressure Labels Industry?

What segments does the Pressure Labels Market cover?

How can I receive a free copy of the Pressure Labels Market sample report and company profiles?

Key Offerings:

Market Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2022−2028

Market Dynamics – Leading Trends, Growth Drivers, Restraints, and Investment Opportunities

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by By Type, By Composition, By Printing Technology, By Application, By End-use Industry, and By Region

Competitive Landscape – Top Key Vendors and Other Prominent Vendors

Regional Dominance:

The global pressure label market is dominated by the North American region. The growth in the region is attributed to the increasing demand from the pharmaceutical industry and the stakeholder shifting towards sustainable products.

Besides, the Asia Pacific is the largest and estimated to be the fastest-growing market due to burgeoning growth in the food & beverages and pharmaceutical industry, which has been driven by urbanization in China, India, and Japan. The pressure labels market in the region is expected to grow along with the forecasted demand growth for food, beverages, and pharmaceutical products.

By Region

North America U.S. Canada Rest of North America

Europe France UK Spain Germany Italy Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Rest of Asia Pacific

The Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia South Africa Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America Brazil Argentina Rest of Latin America



Recent Developments

In May 2022, CCL Industries Inc. announced a significant expansion at its Innovia business unit near Leipzig in Germany. A new 8-meter wide multi-layer co-extrusion line will produce highly engineered thin gauge label films to support the growing, sustainability-driven demand for lower resin content materials. Further, the new technology has unique label films, with 36,000 tons of annual capacity designed for best-in-class energy efficiency.

