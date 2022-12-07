Coalesce Expands Leadership Team with Key Hires Across Departments

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Coalesce.io , the data transformation company, today announced the expansion of its leadership team with the hiring of Stewart Bryson as Head of Customer Experience, John Gontarz as Head of Solutions Architecture, and Wade Tibke as Senior Vice President of Marketing. The latest additions to the team bring deep industry and technical experience as the company looks to accelerate product development and customer growth.



Coalesce exited stealth at the beginning of this year and has already tripled the number of employees and raised more than $30 million in seed and series A funding. With a bullish growth strategy, the focus has been adding experienced leadership to guide the company. The latest additions to the team include:

- Bryson brings more than 20 years of experience building data-driven solutions for customers, including his role as founder and CEO of Red Pill Analytics. “We have to meet data teams where they are. They need tooling that reduces complexity, uses column-level metadata to supercharge their pipelines, and provides declarative extensibility accessible to anyone. I joined Coalesce because I believe we strike the right balance between modern, composable data platforms, and enterprise accessibility,” said Bryson. John Gontarz, Head of Solutions Architecture - Gontarz brings more than 20 years of experience to Coalesce, most recently as Principal Data Platform Architect, Field CTO Office at Snowflake. He is passionate about helping customers use technology to transform data into information they can use to make more informed decisions.



- Gontarz brings more than 20 years of experience to Coalesce, most recently as Principal Data Platform Architect, Field CTO Office at Snowflake. He is passionate about helping customers use technology to transform data into information they can use to make more informed decisions. “During my career, I have worked with more than half the Fortune 100 companies in the world. I look forward to bringing that experience as we work to build Coalesce into a leading technology company. The data challenges customers face today are growing more complex with each passing year. Snowflake is a transformational technology to help customers manage data at scale and Coalesce makes it easy to author pipelines that transform that data into information,” shared Gontarz. Wade Tibke, Senior Vice President of Marketing - Tibke brings more than 20 years of experience in technology marketing, most recently as SVP at Saviynt. Tibke also held senior leadership positions at Tableau, Sigma, and DroneDeploy. “Data plays a role in everything we do, every day. The importance of making sure that data is available in an accurate and useful way is critical to every business. I’m excited to be working with the Coalesce team and bring greater awareness to the next generation of data tools driving the industry into the future,” said Tibke.



“This year has been remarkable for Coalesce as the data preparation landscape is undergoing substantial change with technologies like data transformations becoming more widely adopted,” said Armon Petrossian, co-founder and CEO of Coalesce. “I’m excited to welcome Stewart, John, and Wade as we continue to grow our team in key areas, including marketing, product, and engineering.”

The data transformations startup has tracked impressive growth this year including the following noteworthy milestones:

Announced $26 million in series A funding led by Emergence Capital, with participation from seed investors 11.2 Capital, GreatPoint Ventures, and Industry Ventures. With seed and Series A, the startup raised more than $30 million in 2022.

funding led by Emergence Capital, with participation from seed investors 11.2 Capital, GreatPoint Ventures, and Industry Ventures. With seed and Series A, the startup raised more than $30 million in 2022. Achieved Premier Technology Partner status with Snowflake.

with Snowflake. Established strategic partnerships with Fivetran, Hakkoda, Resultant, Analytics8, North Labs, phData, and Infomotion, and others to help automate data preparation and integration.

with Fivetran, Hakkoda, Resultant, Analytics8, North Labs, phData, and Infomotion, and others to help automate data preparation and integration. Tripled the number of employees with key hires from Snowflake, MongoDB, Tableau, Fivetran, ThoughtSpot, DataToko, and dbt Labs to build innovative products and world-class customer experiences.

from Snowflake, MongoDB, Tableau, Fivetran, ThoughtSpot, DataToko, and dbt Labs to build innovative products and world-class customer experiences. Released several updates to the Coalesce platform helping customers further gain control and more efficiently build their data pipelines.



“As Coalesce wraps up the company’s first full year publicly in the market, it’s exciting to see how far they’ve already come,” said Joe Floyd, General Partner at Emergence Capital, lead institutional investor in Zoom; as well as early investors in Salesforce, Bill.com, Gusto, Veeva, and others. “Attracting this level of talent and growing a team, customer base, and partner ecosystem at this rate is something the industry is paying attention to, and I’m happy to be a part of this exciting journey.”

To learn more about Coalesce, please visit: https://coalesce.io/

About Coalesce

Founded in 2020, Coalesce is the only data transformation tool built for scale. As the first platform to combine the speed of an intuitive graphical user interface (GUI), the flexibility of code, and the efficiency of automation for data transformations, Coalesce customers benefit from increased data engineer productivity and insights. Based in San Francisco, Calif., Coalesce is backed by Emergence Capital, 11.2 Capital, GreatPoint Ventures, and Industry Ventures and supports customers worldwide. Learn more at https://coalesce.io/ .