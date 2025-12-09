Coalesce Announces General Availability of Coalesce Copilot: The AI-Powered Assistant for Modern Data Teams

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Coalesce.io , the data transformation and metadata management company redefining how modern data teams build and govern data, today announced the general availability of Coalesce Copilot , an AI-powered data pipeline assistant that helps data teams design, build, and maintain production-ready pipelines faster and with full governance.

With Coalesce Copilot’s agentic chat interface built to understand workspace metadata, data engineers can build pipelines using natural language. As a result, teams can handle more change with fewer resources, reduce rework, and accelerate data pipeline development without ever compromising security or control.

“We designed Coalesce Copilot to amplify the knowledge and productivity of engineers, not to replace them,” said Satish Jayanthi, co-founder and CTO of Coalesce. “It helps data teams keep up with the pace of change safely, while preserving the data lineage, governance, and standards they depend on.”

Amplifying the expertise of data teams

Coalesce Copilot directly addresses the most time- and resource-consuming challenges of data engineering, from migration initiatives to maintaining production-grade data infrastructure under an ever-faster pace of business change.

Key benefits include:

Faster time to production, moving from months to weeks with AI-assisted parsing of legacy SQL into standardized Coalesce nodes

Reduced rework and reengineering cycles thanks to consistent build patterns

Full visibility and governance, including trackable changes and lineage to ensure every update is auditable





Built with enterprise-grade security and governance

Unlike generic AI tools, Coalesce Copilot is natively built within the Coalesce platform, operating with the RBAC, audit, and metadata governance trusted by enterprise customers. Copilot understands graph dependencies and preserves relationships automatically, reads schemas and lineage, and boasts governed execution with API-driven, RBAC-enforced, fully audit-logged actions.

How it works

With Coalesce Copilot, engineers use natural language as prompts to build data pipelines, for example: “Create a staging layer for customers, join with orders, and calculate lifetime spend.” Copilot then analyzes workspace metadata, including schemas, nodes, relationships, and lineage, and uses Coalesce APIs to create or update nodes while preserving dependencies.

Coalesce Copilot is generally available and can be enabled by administrators directly within existing Coalesce workspaces.

To learn more about Coalesce Copilot, read the full announcement .

About Coalesce

Coalesce is the only data transformation and governance platform designed for the AI era. Built on a metadata-driven framework, Coalesce gives data teams the speed to build and deploy transformations 10× faster—while enforcing the standards, structure, and governance needed to scale sustainably. With Coalesce Catalog, transformation and metadata management come together in a single solution, enabling discovery, trust, and collaboration across the business. Whether accelerating AI-assisted migrations from legacy tools or future-proofing enterprise data architectures, Coalesce provides the guardrails and efficiency to keep data teams AI-ready.



Press Contact:

press@coalesce.io