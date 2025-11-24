Coalesce Recognized as a Visionary in the 2025 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Metadata Management Solutions

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Coalesce.io , the data transformation and metadata management company redefining how modern data teams build and govern data, today announced it has been recognized as a Visionary in the 2025 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Metadata Management Solutions.

This marks Coalesce’s first-ever inclusion in the report, recognized for Completeness of Vision and Ability to Execute. “Metadata is the connective tissue of the AI era,” said Armon Petrossian, Co-founder and CEO of Coalesce. “To us, this recognition as a Visionary underscores how Coalesce is rethinking metadata management: no longer a back-office catalog, but an active, intelligent layer that drives automation, governance, and AI readiness. We feel It validates our mission to give every data team the context and control they need to build faster and more confidently.”

According to Gartner, “Metadata management solutions enable the collection, analysis and orchestration of metadata related to organizational data assets. These solutions improve data understanding, break down silos, and capture the context of how data is being used across an organization.”

Why We Feel Coalesce Was Recognized

Coalesce views metadata as the foundation for successfully implementing AI initiatives with trusted, properly governed data. Extending well beyond documentation, metadata management offers data lineage, impact analysis, and templates that accelerate data development and consumption for all data users in an organization.

Unified platform: By combining data transformation, metadata management, and governance in one platform, Coalesce eliminates silos and simplifies quality data delivery.



We feel the Gartner evaluation also reflects Coalesce’s rapid growth and momentum, bolstered by the 2025 acquisition of CastorDoc, which further expanded its platform with advanced metadata management, cataloging, and AI-assisted data discovery capabilities.

A Visionary Approach to the Future of Data

We believe that Coalesce’s inclusion in the 2025 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Metadata Management Solutions comes as enterprises lean into solutions that simplify the fragmented modern data stack. We feel the Gartner analysis discusses this convergence of data management, governance, and AI enablement as essential to building trusted, explainable data assets.

“We believe being named a Visionary in our first Magic Quadrant appearance validates our conviction that metadata is the missing link between data engineering, governance, and AI,” Petrossian added. “We’re proud to see our vision recognized alongside established players and remain fully committed to turn that vision into tangible outcomes for our customers.”

Read the Full Report

Access a complimentary copy of the 2025 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Metadata Management Solutions here .

About Coalesce

Coalesce is the only data transformation and governance platform designed for the AI era. Built on a metadata-driven framework, Coalesce gives data teams the speed to build and deploy transformations 10× faster—while enforcing the standards, structure, and governance needed to scale sustainably. With Coalesce Catalog, transformation and metadata management come together in a single solution, enabling discovery, trust, and collaboration across the business. Whether accelerating AI-assisted migrations from legacy tools or future-proofing enterprise data architectures, Coalesce provides the guardrails and efficiency to keep data teams AI-ready.



