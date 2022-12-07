Healthcare Asset Management Market is expected to generate a revenue of USD 70.9 Billion by 2028, Globally, at 30.1% CAGR: Verified Market Research®

Jersey City, New Jersey, Dec. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verified Market Research® recently published a report, “ Healthcare Asset Management Market ” By Product (Radiofrequency Identification (RFID) Devices, Real-Time Location Systems (RTLS), Ultrasound & Infrared Tags), By Application (Equipment Tracking, Staff Management, Patient Tracking, Supply Chain Management), and By Geography.

As per the deep research carried out by Verified Market Research®, the global Healthcare Asset Management Market size was valued at USD 8.5 Billion in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 70.9 Billion by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 30.1% from 2021 to 2028.

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.verifiedmarketresearch.com/download-sample/?rid=28877

Browse in-depth TOC on “ Healthcare Asset Management Market ”

202 - Pages

126 – Tables

37 – Figures

Global Healthcare Asset Management Market Overview

Healthcare asset management is a systematic method of acquiring, planning, deploying, operating, maintaining, and disposing of physical assets of any healthcare organization. It allows healthcare organizations to maintain track of available assets and their inventory. Better management of inventory allows healthcare organizations to enhance their patient care operations and make them more cost-efficient. Healthcare asset management assists in deciding the layout for organization, facility management, and management of other services such as intensive care, ward management, and operation care. Due to such functions and applications, healthcare asset management services have now become an essential part of well-organized hospital asset management.

Due to the drive to improve patient care, the demand for healthcare asset management is growing significantly. Using healthcare asset management tools, physicians can manage medications, imaging services, and diagnostic tools which are used by physicians or nurses in providing treatment to the patient. Technological advancements in the IT sector have allowed healthcare organizations to develop asset management tools that can be accessed through smartphones or tablets for better accessibility. To do this, many organizations are increasing their investments and funds to develop much more advanced healthcare information technology. These factors collectively are expected to drive the market for healthcare asset management.

Verified Market Research® narrows down the available data using primary sources to validate the data and use it in compiling a full-fledged market research study. The report contains a quantitative and qualitative estimation of market elements which interest the client. The “Global Healthcare Asset Management Market” is mainly bifurcated into sub-segments which can provide classified data regarding the latest trends in the market.

Key Players

The “Global Healthcare Asset Management Market” study report will provide valuable insight with an emphasis on the global market. The major players in the market are Stanley Black & Decker, Inc., Airista Flow, Centrak, GE Healthcare, IBM, Elpas, Sonitor, Versus Technology, Intelligent Insites, and Thingmagic.

Based on the research, Verified Market Research® has segmented the global Healthcare Asset Management Market into Product, Application, and Geography.

Healthcare Asset Management Market, by Product Radiofrequency Identification (RFID) Devices Real-Time Location Systems (RTLS) Ultrasound & Infrared Tags

Healthcare Asset Management Market, by Application Equipment Tracking Staff Management Patient Tracking Supply Chain Management

Healthcare Asset Management Market, by Geography North America U.S Canada Mexico Europe Germany France U.K Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China Japan India Rest of Asia Pacific ROW Middle East & Africa Latin America



Browse Related Reports:

Inventory Optimization Software Market By Type (Manually Managed Inventory System, Barcode Scanning System), By Deployment Model (On-premises, Cloud), By Application (Order Management, Asset Tracking), By Organization Type (SMB Large, Organization), By End-User (Manufacturing, Medical/Healthcare), By Geography, And Forecast

Enterprise Asset Management Software Market By Component (Asset Management, Inventory), By Deployment (On-Premises, Cloud), By Organization Size (SMEs, Medium Sized Business), By Verticals (Manufacturing, HealthCare and Life Sciences), By Geography, And Forecast

Warehouse Management Software Analysis Market By Type (Manually Managed Inventory Systems, Barcode Scanning Systems), By Application (Order Management, Asset Tracking), By Offering (Software, Services), By Deployment (On-Premises Based, Cloud-Based), By End-User (Third-Party Logistics (3PL), Transportation And logistics), By Geography, And Forecast

Healthcare Smart Beds Market By Product (Curative Care Beds, Long-term Care Beds, Rehabilitative Care Beds), By Application (Hospitals, Outpatient Clinics, Medical Nursing Homes), By Geography, And Forecast

Top 5 Healthcare IT Companies Improving the healthcare facilities with a digital touch

Visualize Healthcare Asset Management Market using Verified Market Intelligence -:

Verified Market Intelligence is our BI Enabled Platform for narrative storytelling in this market. VMI offers in-depth forecasted trends and accurate Insights on over 20,000+ emerging & niche markets, helping you make critical revenue-impacting decisions for a brilliant future.

VMI provides a holistic overview and global competitive landscape with respect to Region, Country, Segment, and Key players of your market. Present your Market Report & findings with an inbuilt presentation feature saving over 70% of your time and resources for Investor, Sales & Marketing, R&D, and Product Development pitches. VMI enables data delivery In Excel and Interactive PDF formats with over 15+ Key Market Indicators for your market.

About Us

Verified Market Research® is a leading Global Research and Consulting firm servicing over 5000+ customers. Verified Market Research® provides advanced analytical research solutions while offering information enriched research studies. We offer insight into strategic and growth analyses, Data necessary to achieve corporate goals and critical revenue decisions.

Our 250 Analysts and SME’s offer a high level of expertise in data collection and governance use industrial techniques to collect and analyze data on more than 15,000 high impact and niche markets. Our analysts are trained to combine modern data collection techniques, superior research methodology, expertise and years of collective experience to produce informative and accurate research.

We study 14+ categories from Semiconductor & Electronics, Chemicals, Advanced Materials, Aerospace & Defense, Energy & Power, Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Automotive & Transportation, Information & Communication Technology, Software & Services, Information Security, Mining, Minerals & Metals, Building & construction, Agriculture industry and Medical Devices from over 100 countries.

