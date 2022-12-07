One Liberty Properties, Inc. Announces Cash Dividend

GREAT NECK, N.Y., Dec. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- One Liberty Properties, Inc. (NYSE: OLP) today announced that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend on the Company’s common stock of $0.45 per share. The dividend is payable on January 5, 2023 to stockholders of record as of the close of business on December 20, 2022. This dividend represents One Liberty’s 120th consecutive quarterly dividend. The Company estimates that a significant portion of this dividend will be included in 2022 taxable income.



About One Liberty Properties, Inc:

One Liberty is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust incorporated in Maryland in 1982. The Company acquires, owns and manages a geographically diversified portfolio consisting primarily of industrial properties. Many of these properties are subject to long-term net leases under which the tenant is typically responsible for real estate taxes, insurance and ordinary maintenance and repairs. Additional financial and descriptive information on One Liberty, its operations and its portfolio, is available at its website at: http://1liberty.com. For additional information, interested parties are encouraged to review One Liberty’s Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021 and the other reports it filed thereafter with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

