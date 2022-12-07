New York, USA, Dec. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Surgical Microscopes Market to Grow at a Significant CAGR of 9.70% by 2027, Assesses DelveInsight

The surgical microscopes market is expanding due to the growing burden of the geriatric population, which is susceptible to developing various disorders, as well as the rising prevalence of various chronic diseases, which is leading to an increase in surgical procedures such as dental, vascular, and others around the world. Furthermore, the growing emphasis on developing technologically advanced devices in the product arena is one of the factors driving the global surgical microscopes market.

Key Takeaways from the Surgical Microscopes Market Report

As per DelveInsight estimates, North America is anticipated to dominate the global surgical microscopes market during the forecast period.

Notable surgical microscopes companies such as Leica Microsystems (Danaher Corporation), Alcon (Novartis AG), ZEISS, Topcon Corporation, Olympus, Haag-Streit Group, CJ-OPTIK GmbH & Co. KG, Meiji Techno., Sinol Dental Limited, Alltion (Wuzhou) Co., Ltd., ARRI UBMS, Karl Kaps GmbH & Co. KG, Takagi Seiko, Global Surgical Corporation, Optomic, Jiangsu Bairun Medical Technology Co., Ltd., Hefei DentaFilm Medical Equipment Co., Ltd., MediWorks, ATMOS MedizinTechnik GmbH & Co. KG, Labo America, Inc , and several others are currently operating in the surgical microscopes market.

On October 10, 2022, S3 Medical signed an exclusive distribution agreement with Leica Microsystems Inc., a technology leader in microscope and image analysis solutions. The announcement introduces a new market representation for its sales and service of neurosurgical, spine, otolaryngologic, and ophthalmic microscopes.

signed an exclusive distribution agreement with Leica Microsystems Inc., a technology leader in microscope and image analysis solutions. The announcement introduces a new market representation for its sales and service of neurosurgical, spine, otolaryngologic, and ophthalmic microscopes. On October 29, 2021, Leica Microsystems launched a new generation of the M320 dental microscope for micro-dentistry.

launched a new generation of the M320 dental microscope for micro-dentistry. Thus, owing to such developments in the market, rapid growth will be observed in the surgical microscopes market during the given forecast period.

Surgical Microscopes Overview

According to the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA), a surgical microscope is an optical microscope that is AC-powered and designed to be used in a surgical setting, particularly for microsurgery. Surgical microscopes have become an important tool for minimally invasive surgical procedures in various fields, including dental surgery, neurosurgery, ophthalmic surgery, and cosmetic surgery. Higher-resolution imaging, 3D imaging, and robotics have aided in the execution of effective and accurate surgeries, reducing the length of hospitalization and the risk of surgery.





Surgical Microscopes Market Insights

The global surgical microscopes market is studied geographically in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World. North America currently leads the global surgical microscopes market in terms of revenue share and is expected to maintain this position throughout the study period. This dominance is due to an increase in the number of surgical procedures, an increasing burden of chronic disease in the North American region, a growing geriatric population, the presence of a proper reimbursement policy for surgeries, and advanced healthcare infrastructure, among other factors.

Furthermore, the presence of key manufacturers such as Leica Microsystems, Alcon, ZEISS, Topcon Corporation, among others, who are constantly active in the production of surgical microscopes, is expected to further boost the surgical microscopes market in North America. Moreover, various strategic business activities in the region, such as company collaborations, acquisitions, product launches, and approval, among others, are expected to propel the regional surgical microscopes market.

Surgical Microscopes Market Dynamics

The global surgical microscopes market is expected to grow significantly due to the rising prevalence of various chronic diseases, which is leading to an increase in surgical procedures such as dental, vascular, and others around the world. Furthermore, an increase in the geriatric population, which is susceptible to developing various disorders such as cardiovascular, musculoskeletal, and others, as well as a cumulative focus on developing technologically advanced devices in the product arena, are some of the factors driving the global surgical microscopes market during the forecast period.

Furthermore, the unprecedented COVID-19 pandemic has had a significant impact on the growth of the surgical microscopes Market. Because surgery increases the risk of infection transmission and cannot be performed without coming into contact, the rising number of COVID-19 cases has resulted in the cancellation of outpatient visits and the suspension of non-emergency hospitals and procedures worldwide. As a result, patients avoided visiting hospitals to avoid infection transmission. Furthermore, stringent guidelines implemented by governments worldwide, delays in various elective surgeries, and a halt in manufacturing facilities have slowed the surgical microscopes market.

However, the development of the COVID-19 vaccine has begun the economic recovery process by easing lockdown restrictions and restoring normalcy in the economic landscape with the resumption of regular healthcare services such as outpatient visits and surgical procedures, thereby increasing demand in the surgical microscopes market.

Report Metrics Details Coverage Global Study Period 2019–2027 Base Year 2021 Surgical Microscopes Market CAGR 7.90% Projected Surgical Microscopes Market Size by 2027 USD 1.95 Billion Key Surgical Microscopes Companies Leica Microsystems (Danaher Corporation), Alcon (Novartis AG), ZEISS, Topcon Corporation, Olympus, Haag-Streit Group, CJ-OPTIK GmbH & Co. KG, Meiji Techno., Sinol Dental Limited, Alltion (Wuzhou) Co., Ltd., ARRI UBMS, Karl Kaps GmbH & Co. KG, Takagi Seiko, Global Surgical Corporation, Optomic, Jiangsu Bairun Medical Technology Co., Ltd., Hefei DentaFilm Medical Equipment Co., Ltd., MediWorks, ATMOS MedizinTechnik GmbH & Co. KG, Labo America, Inc, among others

Surgical Microscopes Market Assessment

Surgical Microscopes Market Segmentation Market Segmentation By Type: On Casters, Wall-Mounted, Tabletop, Ceiling Mounted Market Segmentation By Application: Dental, Ent, Gynecology, Ophthalmology, Others Market Segmentation By End User: Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgery Centers (ASC), Others Market Segmentation By Geography : North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of World

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis, Product Profiles, Case Studies, KOL’s Views, Analyst’s View

Table of Contents

1 Report Introduction 2 Executive summary 3 Regulatory and Patent Analysis 4 Key Factors Analysis 5 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis 6 COVID-19 Impact Analysis on Surgical Microscopes Market 7 Surgical Microscopes Market Layout 8 Global Company Share Analysis – Key 3-5 Companies 9 Surgical Microscopes Market Company and Product Profiles 10 Project Approach 11 About DelveInsight

