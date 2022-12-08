Changes in Bilia’s Group Management

English Swedish

As of today, Bilia includes Carl Fredrik Ewetz in Group Management, Head of Investor Relations and M&A.

Magnus Karlsson, CEO of Motorit AB, has resigned and has left the Group Management.

Anna Höglund, who is currently Head of System Development at the Bilia Group’s IT company, Motorit AB, will be acting CEO of Motorit AB until a permanent solution is in place. Anna has a solid background from 11 years within Bilia where she has held various leading roles.

Bilia’s Group Management consists of Per Avander, President and CEO, Stefan Nordström, Deputy CEO, Kristina Franzén, CFO, Frode Hebnes, CEO of Bilia Personbil AS, Norway,

Elin Delvert, HR Director, Mathias Nilsson, CEO Bilia Personbilar AB, Anders Rydheimer, Communications Director CMO & CDO and Carl Fredrik Ewetz, Head of Investor Relations and M&A.

Per Avander, Bilia's Managing director and CEO, comments:

"Carl Fredrik is already working together with the Group Management, why this is not a major change but reflects a working method already established today. Carl Fredrik comes most recently from Handelsbanken Capital Markets, where he worked with institutional fund managers abroad and locally for 20 years. Carl Fredrik's experience and knowledge contributes to Bilia's development both internally and externally, while we are now strengthening and developing our collaboration with investors and the market. I welcome Carl Fredrik to Group Management and look forward working together.”

I also want to welcome Anna in her new role as acting CEO of Motorit AB and look forward to our collaboration."

The person who, as of today, becomes part of Bilia's Group Management is described below.

Carl Fredrik Ewetz, Head of Investor Relations and M&A, Bilia Group. Born in 1976.

Education: Economics education at BI Norwegian Business School in Oslo, Communication and Leadership at Dale Carnegie and Law studies at Lund University.

Work experience: Institutional Stockbroker Handelsbanken Equities UK 2002–2008, Head Equities Handelsbanken Capital Markets UK 2009–2020, Head of Investor Relations and M&A within Bilia AB since 2022.

Gothenburg, 8 December 2022

Bilia AB (publ)

For information please contact:

Carl Fredrik Ewetz, Investor Relations, +46 (0)10 497 07 73, carl.fredrik.ewetz@bilia.se

Per Avander, Managing Director and CEO, +46 (0)10 497 70 00, per.avander@bilia.se

Kristina Franzén, CFO, +46 (0)10 497 73 40, kristina.franzen@bilia.se





Bilia is one of Europe’s largest car dealers, with a leading position in service and sales of cars, transport vehicles and trucks plus supplementary services such as financing and insurance. Bilia has approximately 150 facilities in Sweden, Norway, Luxembourg and Belgium plus two online auction sites, one in Sweden and one in Norway. Bilia reported a turnover of about SEK 35 bn in 2021 and had about 5,300 employees.

Bilia’s Service Business comprises a well-developed range of services and service concepts that are continuously developed to simplify car ownership for the customers. Bilia offers accessories and spare parts, original services and repairs, tyre hotels, rim repair, car glass repair along with other workshop services, store sales and e-commerce.

Bilia’s Car Business comprises sales of both new and used cars, transport vehicles and trucks, plus supplementary services such as financing and insurance. Bilia sells cars from Volvo, BMW, Toyota, Mercedes-Benz, Renault, Lexus, MINI, Porsche, Nissan, Dacia, Smart, Alpine, Jaguar, Land Rover and XPENG as well as transport vehicles from Renault, Toyota, Mercedes-Benz, Nissan and Dacia and trucks from Mercedes-Benz.

Bilia’s Fuel Business comprises fuel sales and car washes in Sweden.

Attachment