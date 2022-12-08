Global Cell Therapy Technologies Market Report 2022: Development of Cutting-Edge Techniques Driving Sector Forward

Dublin, Dec. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Cell Therapy Technologies Market Share, Size, Trends, Industry Analysis Report, By Product; By Process; By Cell Type; By End-Use; By Region; Segment Forecast, 2022-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global cell therapy technologies market size is expected to reach USD 12.27 billion by 2030, according to a new study. The report gives a detailed insight into current market dynamics and provides analysis on future market growth.



The development of cutting-edge cellular therapy technologies has been made possible by the emergence of new technologies. Companies are using new technologies to boost their product development plans by entering into out-licensing or co-development agreements with other parties in addition to expanding their product line.



Researchers are investing a lot of money in the creation of such efficient and secure treatments as an alternative to traditional treatment modalities, which is another factor contributing to the industry expansion. Oncology has the most active clinical trials out of all therapeutic specialties. For clinical research, T cells, CD34+ and/or CD133+ stem cells, and mesenchymal stem/stromal cells are primarily used.



Additionally, a component that was negatively impacted in 2020, further impacting industry growth, is the requirement for successful commercial translation of cell-based therapy technologies. This factor requires large and stable funding.



Cell therapy Technologies Market Report Highlights

Cell therapy equipment segment is anticipated to grow at an escalating over the forecast period owing to act of replacing, mending, restoring, or regenerating damaged tissues, cells, and organs, cell-based therapies have significant potential.

Cell processing accounted for largest of the global revenue share which is due to increased Viral vectors are now the primary delivery modality among end users, as seen by the exponential rise in the number of viral vector-based R&D initiatives.

Stem cells sector is expected to grow during the forecast period. This growth is attributed to increased research and development initiatives taken.

Research institutes and cell banks sector accounted for the largest revenue share over the forecast period due to the widespread of lymphatic and neuro stimulated disorders and researches in accordance to develop a cure for it.

North America is expected to grow at a significant CAGR over the projected period on account of fast acting insulin demand in the region is being driven by rising diabetes rates and an aging population.

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 118 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $4.14 billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $12.27 billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 14.5% Regions Covered Global

The publisher has segmented the cell therapy technologies market report based on product, process, cell type, end-use, and region:

Product Outlook (Revenue - USD Billion, 2022 - 2030)

Media, Sera, and Reagents

Cell Engineering Products

Cell Culture Vessels

Cell Therapy Equipment

Cell Processing Equipment

Single-use Equipment

Other Equipment

Systems and Software

Other Products

Process Outlook (Revenue - USD Billion, 2022 - 2030)

Cell Processing

Cell Preservation

Distribution and Handling

Process Monitoring and Quality Control

Cell Type Outlook (Revenue - USD Billion, 2022 - 2030)

T-Cells

Stem Cells

Other Cells

End-Use Channel Outlook (Revenue - USD Billion, 2022 - 2030)

Biopharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies

CROs and CMOs

Research Institutes and Cell Banks

Regional Outlook (Revenue - USD Billion, 2022 - 2030)

North America

U.S

Canada

Europe

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Asia Pacific

Japan

China

India

Australia

South Korea

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

South Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Companies Mentioned

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Merck KGaA

Danaher Corporation

Becton Dickinson and Company

Lonza Group

Sartorius AG

Terumo BCT.

