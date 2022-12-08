North American Enterprise Cloud Contact Center (CCaaS) Provider Competitive Analysis Report 2022

Dublin, Dec. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "North American Enterprise Cloud Contact Center Market 2022: Frost Radar Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global CCaaS market generated revenue of $4.99 billion in 2021, a 21.6% increase from 2020. The analyst projects that revenue will increase at a 13.2% compound annual growth rate to reach $9.29 billion by 2026.

The North American CCaaS market contributed $3.03 billion of that 2021 amount (representing 14.2% year-over-year growth) and is expected to reach $5.22 billion by 2026.

The North American market has a larger percentage of large and very large enterprise customers, particularly because many multinational companies are based in the United States. Catering to the development needs of large-scale deployments represents a significant opportunity that more CCaaS providers are pursuing.

The analyst defines the enterprise market as contact center deployments between 300 and 1,000 agents, while the large enterprise market consists of deployments exceeding 1,000 agents.

In a field of dozens of North American CCaaS industry participants, the analyst independently plotted the top 14 companies in this analysis for the enterprise market.

