Anders Örnulf is leaving as CFO for SkiStar

SkiStar AB (publ)’s CFO Anders Örnulf has today announced that he will terminate his employment with SkiStar for a new assignment for another company. Anders, who has been SkiStar’s CFO since 2018, will continue in his position as CFO until a successor takes office, or until June 2023 at the latest. SkiStar will immediately start the recruitment process of a replacement.

"During his five years at SkiStar, Anders Örnulf has had a prominent role in the company's development, especially in such a turbulent period as the pandemic has brought. I would like to extend a big thank you to Anders, who is highly valued both as a skilled CFO for the company and as a colleague. We wish him all the best when he later leaves SkiStar," says Stefan Sjöstrand, CEO at SkiStar.

"My time at SkiStar has been extremely stimulating and I am very proud of what we have achieved in recent years. I will follow SkiStar's further development with great interest." says Anders Örnulf.

This information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out below, at 8 December 2022, 2.10 p.m. CET.

Further information can be reached from:

Stefan Sjöstrand, CEO, tel +46 (0)280 841 60.

Anders Örnulf, CFO, tel +46 (0)280 841 60.

SkiStar in brief

SkiStar AB (publ) is listed on the Mid Cap list of the Nasdaq Stockholm exchange. The Group owns and operates mountain resorts in Sälen, Vemdalen, Åre and Stockholm (Hammarbybacken) in Sweden and in Hemsedal and Trysil in Norway. Operations are divided into three segments: Operation of Mountain Resorts, Property Development & Exploitation and Operation of Hotels. As the leading holiday tour operator for Scandinavia, SkiStar’s business concept is to create memorable mountain experiences, develop sustainable destinations, offer accommodation, activities, products and services of the highest quality with our guests in focus. For further information, please visit www.skistar.com/en/corporate.

