Progress Earns Multiple Awards and Recognitions in the Second Half of 2022

BURLINGTON, Mass., Dec. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Progress (NASDAQ: PRGS), the trusted provider of application development and infrastructure software, today announced that it has earned more than 10 recognitions from industry leaders in the second half of 2022 for its employee engagement and corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives--bringing the total accolades to nearly 30 this year.



In December, The Boston Globe named Progress to its annual “Top Places to Work” in Massachusetts for the second consecutive year. Based on survey data, the annual list recognizes the most admired workplaces in the state as voted on by the people who know them best: their employees. Progress ranked in the top 15 of the “Large Company” category.

Employer of Choice

The Boston Globe recognition follows multiple employer choice recognitions for 2022. Progress was included in the Boston Business Journal’s Best Places to Work and the Forbes America’s Best Midsize Employers lists for the second consecutive year. Progress also made the Inc. Best Workplaces for the first time in 2022 and was listed in the Career Show’s Top 100 Best Employers in Bulgaria 2022. Progress was also selected as a bronze winner by the Stevie® Awards for Great Employers “Employer of the Year”, solidifying its commitment to creating exceptional and inclusive work environments.

Leadership

In addition to recognitions as an employer of choice, Progress was recognized as a software provider of choice and was included in the “Top 100 Software Companies of 2022” by The Software Report. Progress was ranked #26 in the annual list, based on nominations and research into a company’s ratings on Glassdoor, G2, Capterra and more. The Software Report also included CEO Yogesh Gupta in the 5th spot in its annual “Top 50 SaaS CEOs of 2022.”

Mr. Gupta was also a winner in the “Leadership” category of the MassTLC Tech Top 50. The late Stephen Faberman, former Chief Legal Counsel, was an honoree for the Mosaic Award, which recognizes an individual for their exemplary leadership within their company in the development of a more equitable, inclusive and diverse tech workforce in Massachusetts.

Corporate Social Responsibility

Finally, Progress was honored multiple times for its ongoing commitment to inclusion and diversity and social justice. Recently, The Boston Club recognized Progress as one of only nine of the 100 largest publicly traded companies in Massachusetts having a “critical mass of women directors and executive leaders” in its annual Census of Women Directors and Executive Officers of Massachusetts Public Companies. Progress also received a 2022 Tech Cares Award from TrustRadius for demonstrating a strong commitment to CSR, a bronze recognition from the Stevie Awards for Great Employers in the categories of “Best CSR Strategy” and “Achievement in Diversity and Inclusion” and was an honoree in the MassTLC Tech Top 50 for “Social Responsibility Impact”.

Progress was also named a finalist in the 2022 HR Excellence Awards in the “Best Diversity and Inclusion Strategy” category and the 2022 CRN Women & Diversity in Channel Awards for “Diversity Employer of the Year.”

“Progress is comprised of people—affectionately known as Progressers—who truly care about the success of their colleagues, the company and our community. As a result, we have a thriving culture based on trust and respect and often come together to find new ways to work more collaboratively, effectively and empathetically,” said Yogesh Gupta, CEO, Progress. “These recent recognitions underscore how committed we are to living our values each day and I am humbled and proud to lead such an inspiring group of people and organization.”

Progress operates with a “people-centric” mindset and strives to be a diverse, equitable and inclusive company where every employee has a sense of belonging. This inclusive mindset is at the center of Progress’ vibrant CSR program, Progress for Tomorrow, which includes initiatives dedicated to inclusion, diversity, social justice, STEM education, emergency relief and environmental sustainability. With the CSR program, employees can leverage the many resources set forth by Progress’ Inclusion and Diversity (I&D) team and employee resource groups (ERGs) as well as give back to their communities through the global charitable giving program and paid time-off to volunteer.

To view the company’s full list of awards and recognitions, go to https://www.progress.com/company/awards. To learn more about careers at Progress, go to https://www.progress.com/company/careers and to learn more about Progress for Tomorrow, visit https://www.progress.com/social-responsibility.

