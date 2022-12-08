TransUnion Shareholder News: Johnson Fistel Encourages TransUnion Shareholders with Losses to Contact the Firm Regarding Investigation

SAN DIEGO, Dec. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Shareholder rights law firm Johnson Fistel, LLP ( www.JohnsonFistel.com ) is investigating whether TransUnion (NYSE: TRU), any of its executive officers, or others violated securities laws by misrepresenting or failing to timely disclose material, adverse information to investors. The investigation focuses on investors' losses and whether they may be recovered under federal securities laws.



What is Johnson Fistel investigating? In 2017, the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau ("CFPB") imposed a law enforcement order on TransUnion to stop the Company from engaging in deceptive marketing regarding its credit scores and address other issues involving credit-related products (the "Consent Order"). The Consent Order as well, provided that TransUnion had to submit a comprehensive compliance plan designed to ensure that the Company’s advertising practices complied with all applicable federal laws and the terms of the Consent Order.

Despite the Consent Order, on April 12, 2022, the CFPB announced that it was filing a lawsuit against TransUnion, TransUnion Interactive, Inc., TransUnion, LLC, and former key executive John Danaher for violating the Consent Order. CFPB stated in a press release that “TransUnion is an out-of-control repeat offender that believes it is above the law. …TransUnion’s leadership is either unwilling or incapable of operating its businesses lawfully.” Moreover, the Chairman of the House Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Crisis is concerned that TransUnion violated the Fair Credit Reporting Act for failing to respond to consumer complaints during the pandemic. Thus, TransUnion could face another investigation resulting from its disregard for its obligations to consumers.

What if I have relevant nonpublic information? Individuals with nonpublic information regarding the company should consider whether to assist our investigation or take advantage of the SEC Whistleblower program. Under the SEC program, whistleblowers who provide original information may, under certain circumstances, receive rewards totaling up to thirty percent of any successful recovery made by the SEC. For more information, contact Jim Baker at (619) 814-4471 or jimb@johnsonfistel.com .