Toyota Looks To Shine At The 2023 Washington, D.C. Auto Show

Washington, D.C., Dec. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- For immediate release | December 8, 2023 | Washington, D.C. - The Washington, D.C. Auto Show is gearing up for an exciting 2023 event this coming January 20 through 29. Among the top manufacturers signed on to exhibit is Toyota. This powerhouse auto maker is sure to make a big impact with not one, not two, but three exhibit spaces sprinkled in and around the Walter E. Washington Convention Center.

Beginning outside is Toyota’s exclusive Outdoor Ride & Drive where guests can enjoy a drive around the streets of downtown D.C with a Toyota professional. Located right on the L Street Bridge, the ride provides hands-on experience with several of Toyota’s top models with personal insights on the vehicle's key features directly from Toyota representatives. Heading back inside and located at the brand-new Lifestyle Pavilion is the all-new Toyota Tundra Pull. Showing off its premium towing capabilities, the Tundra will be hitched up to a trailer to demonstrate its advanced technology. Climb in with a product specialist to witness the impressive trailer garage, straight path assist, and guidance mode.

Not to be outshined by its activations, Toyota will also have an extensive display located at the front of Hall D. From sedans to crossovers and all terrain vehicles to the latest EVs, Toyota is by far a brand that includes models for all types of drivers no matter their wants and needs. Environmentally conscious attendees can explore the bZ4x and Prius Prime. Outdoor enthusiasts can climb inside the Rav4 Adventure, 4Runner, and Sequoia.

As the region’s largest indoor event and one of the top auto shows in the United States, the 2023 Washington, D.C. Auto Show will continue in its timely tradition of featuring hundreds of new vehicles from the world’s top manufacturers. Continuing to highlight the advancements in car technology, the show’s EV Pavilion will cover a larger footprint as it features electric vehicles, charging stations, sustainable buses, multiple indoor ride and drives, and other forms of all-electric mobility.

Tickets are on sale now and can be purchased on the Auto Show’s website at www.washingtonautoshow.com.

Show dates and times: Friday, January 20, 12:00 noon – 9:00 pm; Saturday, January 21, 10:00 am – 9:00 pm; Sunday, January 22, 10:00 am – 6:00 pm; Monday, January 23 through Thursday, January 26, 12:00 noon – 8:00 pm; Friday, January 27, 12:00 – 9:00 pm; Saturday, January 28, 10:00 am – 9:00 pm; Sunday, January 29, 10:00 am – 6:00 pm.

For more information, go to www.washingtonautoshow.com.

About The Washington, D.C. Auto Show

The Washington, D.C. Auto Show is held each January at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center and is the largest annual indoor public event in the District of Columbia. For more than 80 years, the auto show has modified their programming to accommodate the latest advances and trends in car technology. With the rise in connectivity and autonomous capabilities, the 2023 Auto Show will highlight mobility advancements in all forms of transportation. Browse the extensive displays of battery-powered vehicles, sustainable buses, and new forms of all-electric mobility, along with the classic fan favorites like the exotic and luxury car displays. The 2023 Washington, D.C. Auto Show will be open to the public for 10 consecutive days, from January 20 through January 29, 2023.

