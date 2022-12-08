Martinrea International Inc. Welcomes Peter Hall as Senior Advisor

TORONTO, Dec. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Martinrea International Inc. (TSX: MRE), a diversified and global automotive supplier engaged in developing and manufacturing highly engineered, value-added Lightweight Structures and Propulsion Systems, has retained Peter Hall, former Chief Economist of Export Development Canada (EDC) as a Senior Advisor. In this role, Mr. Hall will provide regular commentary on a wide range of issues impacting Canadian market conditions, global economic issues, and market-specific categories important to Martinrea and its key stakeholders.



“Peter is an expert at understanding the global economy and its interaction with geopolitical environments,” said Rob Wildeboer, Executive Chairman of Martinrea International Inc. “He is a seasoned forecaster with a solid track record of capturing major movements, all of which will contribute significantly to our board of directors, leadership, and stakeholders. He is also extremely knowledgeable about our industry and our company. We have enjoyed a deep and meaningful relationship with EDC for two decades.”

Mr. Hall’s most recent position before his retirement in 2021 was Vice President and Chief Economist at EDC. Having over 30 years of experience in economic analysis and forecasting, Mr. Hall was responsible for overseeing EDC's economic analysis, country risk assessments, and corporate research groups. Besides providing strategic advice to senior management at EDC, Mr. Hall regularly provided commentary on the world economy and Canadian international trade issues on television, radio and print media, which he continues to do. Mr. Hall also participates as a guest speaker at numerous conferences, international roundtables and policy forums.

About Martinrea International Inc.

Martinrea International Inc. (TSX: MRE) is a leader in the development and production of quality metal parts, assemblies and modules, fluid management systems, and complex aluminum products focused primarily on the automotive sector. Martinrea currently operates in 57 locations in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Brazil, Germany, Slovakia, Spain, China, South Africa, and Japan.